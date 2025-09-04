Home

Delhi traffic advisory: Police issue advisory amid heavy rain and water logging; check affected routes

Delhi traffic advisory: As a result of the continuous rise in the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi, many areas have been flooded and waterlogged causing several traffic issues across the national capital region. Due to waterlogging on the roads, the Delhi traffic police has closed many routes on Thursday and advised people to take alternative routes. Among the most important routes, Wazirabad bridge has been closed for vehicular movement. Here are all the details you need to know about the advisory issued by Delhi traffic police.

Delhi traffic advisory: Which routes to avoid?

According to the police, water is flowing on the Sur Ghat drain near the old Wazirabad bridge, due to which the bridge had to be closed. People have been advised to go through the Sur Ghat diversion under the Wazirabad flyover.

The traffic police said that there is a situation of heavy jam on Majnu Ka Tila-Ring Road Bypass and Outer Ring Road. In such a situation, people have been appealed to use other alternative routes including Signature Bridge to go to ISBT, Mukarba Chowk and Timarpur.

Yamuna floodwaters swamp Delhi

In the recent update on Wednesday, the Yamuna River in Delhi continued to swell with its water level recorded at 207.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 AM., even as floodwater from the river inundated several low-lying areas of the city, a report by IANS said.

According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at 207.48 metres. It had stood at 207.47 metres at 5 a.m. and held that mark between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., officials said. Floodwaters advanced towards the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats. In addition, areas around Vasudev Ghat also went underwater.

The rising Yamuna further swamped the Yamuna market, submerging large parts of Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Garhi Mandu and Mayur Vihar — locations where both commercial and residential buildings are located.

