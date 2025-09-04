Preity Zinta’s PBKS donate Rs 3380000 to support Punjab flood victims and announce Rs 20000000 for…





New Delhi: Many states of India are currently suffering from floods due to heavy rains. The worst situation is currently seen in Punjab. All the celebrities across the country are praying for Punjab. Now IPL franchise Punjab Kings has also extended its hand to help the flood victims. Team owner Preity Zinta has now won the hearts of the fans. Along with donating lakhs of rupees herself, the franchise is also engaged in raising more money.

What did Preity Zinta’s IPL franchise Punjab Kings decide?

Preity Zinta’s IPL franchise Punjab Kings has now decided to donate about Rs 34 lakh for the flood victims in the state. Apart from this, the team has also planned to raise 2 crores through crowdfunding. The condition of the state is getting worse day by day due to floods. In view of which, the franchise has now decided to help by joining hands with the famous Hemkund Foundation and RTI. The franchise has announced on social media to donate a total of Rs 33.8 lakh to these two organizations. After which the fans of Preity Zinta’s franchise have once again gone crazy.

How much did Preity Zinta’s PBKS donate for Global Sikh Charity?

After donating itself, the franchise has set a target of raising 2 crores by September 15 through the online crowd funding app Ketto. The franchise will give this money to Global Sikh Charity. So that it can go to every village of Punjab and help the people. Currently, the condition in many villages and cities of the state is very bad due to floods. Due to which there is difficulty in saving people as well as cattle. The franchise also said that rescue boats will be purchased through the donated funds, which will be used to evacuate people trapped in flood-affected areas and in cases of medical emergency. Apart from this, this money will also be used to provide essential items and clean water to the affected people.

