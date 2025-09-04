Home

Uttar Pradesh rain forecast September 5: Rain alert in more than 40 districts; check detailed IMD forecast

Uttar Pradesh rain forecast: The state of Uttar Pradesh has seen heavy downpour in the last 48 hours and the forecast for the next hours is also not good. Monsoon has remained active in western UP and light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts in the last 24 hours. Along with the heavy rain in western Uttar Pradesh, it also rained in some areas of eastern UP at the same time. However, on a more important note, the Meteorological Department has predicted that more than 40 districts of the state may receive rain tomorrow i.e. on September 5 and an alert has been issued for this.

Uttar Pradesh rain forecast: Which districts will see heavy rain?

According to the Lucknow-based Meteorological Department, on September 5, there may be rain in some other districts including Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bhadohi, Gonda, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Deoria, Ballia, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Banda, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Kasganj and Aligarh.

Uttar Pradesh rain forecast: Which districts will see moderate rain?

Apart from this, moderate rain is expected in Hathras, Etah, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba and Hamirpur. Rain is expected at almost all places in Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Jhansi and Lalitpur. However, the Meteorological Department has not issued any warning till September 8.

Weather experts say that there may be rain with thunder and lightning at some places on September 5. The rain will continue at some places from 6 to 9 September. In Lucknow, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day on September 5, strong winds will blow and there may be drizzle at times.











