Home

News

‘We discuseed about…’: Russian President Putin reveals his conversation with PM Modi during their shared car ride in China

Russian President Putin has revealed the conversation he had with PM Modi in their shared car trip in China.

PM Modi with Russian President in China

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the speculations around PM Modi’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their shared car ride in Tianjin, China, the Russian President has revealed what was discussed between the two world leaders. For a background, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a very long conversation in car during their shared trip in China on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

What Russian President Vladimir Putin said on talks with PM Modi?

“I told him about the negotiations in Alaska,” Putin said on the question of his talks with PM Modi when he was asked by a reporter about the topics he discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the car.

Why PM Modi and President Putin travelled in same car?

Notably, PM Modi and Russian President Putin travelled in Putin’s AURUS limousine to the bilateral talks venue and during their travel, both leaders conversed on numerous issues before they held the official talks.

Read more: Putin issues major THREAT to Zelensky, says Ukraine should end the war through talks, otherwise…, Russian President plans to…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story highlights:

PM Modi and Putin travelled in a same car in China recently. The two leaders were seen discussing several key issues. Russian President Putin has clarified that he was discussing about the negotiations in Alaska.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, welcomed the recent efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said that the entire humanity wants an end to the war and restoration of peace and stability.

What PM Modi said on meeting Putin?

“We welcome all the recent efforts in the direction of resolving the conflict. We hope that all the involved parties will proceed further constructively. We will have to figure out ways to end the conflict as soon as possible to restore the regional stability and peace. This is the call of the entire humanity,” PM Modi said.

Following the meeting, he took to X and posted, “Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.”

(With inputs from agencies)











