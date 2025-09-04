Home

Sports

Saint Lucia Kings qualify for the playoffs in dominant fashion with win over Trinbago Knight Riders

Defending champions Saint Lucia Kings clinched their fourth consecutive victory, and secured the top spot of the table, and advanced to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs following a commanding win over Trinbago Knight Riders



Saint Lucia Kings qualify for the Caribbean Premier League Playoffs

New Delhi: Defending Champions Saint Lucia Kings won their fourth match in a row, and secured the top spot on the table qualifying for the playoffs of Caribbean Premier League after a dominating win against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago early on Thursday.

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) won the toss and opted to bowl first. Left Arm spinner Khary Pierre started the proceedings and dismissed TKR’s most prolific batter Colin Munro. The SLK bowling unit kept on picking crucial wickets at regular intervals and never allowed the opposition batters to settle down.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers’ for SLK with impressive figures of 3 wickets for 12 runs in 4 overs, which included big wickets of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell. Khary Pierre, Roston Chase also took 2 wickets each.

TKR managed to scored just 109 runs

Terrence Hinds and Nathan Edwards helped TKR cross the 100-run mark, but Delano Potgieter took two wickets in a single over, and Alzarri Joseph wrapped up the innings by dismissing Edwards. The bowling unit utilised the conditions perfectly and dismissed TKR for 109 runs in 18 overs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

TKR Captain Nicholas Pooran was the top run-scorer for them with a steady knock of 30 runs but didn’t find any support from the other end.

Chasing 110 to win, SLK opener Tim Seifert, who scored a brilliant hundred in the previous match, got the team to a good start with a quick-fire 36. A keen Auguste and Roston Chase chipped in with 28 and 27 runs respectively.

Tim David struck a six off Usman Tariq in the 12th over, guiding the Kings to victory with 53 balls to spare. Saint Lucia Kings will play against Barbados Royals in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Story Highlights

Defending Champions Saint Lucia Kings won their fourth match in a row, and secured the top spot on the table qualifying for the playoffs of Caribbean Premier League SLK bowling unit utilised the conditions perfectly and dismissed TKR for 109 runs in 18 overs. TKR Captain Nicholas Pooran was the top run-scorer for them with a steady knock of 30 runs but didn’t find any support from the other end. Saint Lucia Kings will play against Barbados Royals in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.











