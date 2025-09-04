Home

Star India cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was once India’s key bowler and has a notable record of 121 ODIs, 21 Tests, and 87 T20Is, has been missing from the Indian squad for almost three years.



New Delhi: Veteran India’s pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up about his prolonged exclusion from the national side, stating that while he continues to give his best performances, the final call on selection is beyond his control. His comments are largely seen as a subtle dig at the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel.

“Aapko iska uttar chayanakarta denge (Only the selectors can answer that),” Bhuvneshwar responded when asked if fans could hope to see him don the India jersey once again. “My job is to give 100 percent on the field, and I’m doing that. If I get a chance to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Mushtaq Ali, Ranji, or One-Day formats after the UP league, I will give my best there too.”

Despite an impressive record of 121 ODIs, 21 Tests, and 87 T20Is with 294 international wickets, Bhuvneshwar has been left out from the national team for almost three years. Although fitness and form were mentioned as reasons after 2022, the seasoned pacer continues to play domestic cricket and stuck to a strict training regime, with special emphasis on fitness and precision.

“As a disciplined bowler, my focus remains on fitness and line-length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn’t favour you,” he added, hinting at selection factors beyond pure performance.

When asked if Rajeev Shukla’s appointment as BCCI (interim) president would help Uttar Pradesh players’ chances, Bhuvneshwar gave a measured reply, stressing that selection should be based on merit.

“Your performance is paramount. If someone plays good cricket consistently, they cannot be ignored for long. Even if you’re not selected, focus on giving your 100 percent. The rest is up to the selectors,” he said. “Yes, with Rajeev Shukla as president, it will be difficult to overlook talent.”

Bhuvneshwar is leading Lucknow Falcons in UP T20 league

Buhvneshwar who is currently leading the Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League, remains one of the rare Indian pacers to have excelled across formats. Once regarded as India’s leading swing bowler has disappeared from the national setup especially when the team is struggling with fast-bowling depth and frequent injuries has left many fans and experts puzzled.

As the domestic season approaches and India is set for a high-profile tour of Australia later this year, Bhuvneshwar’s performances in the UP T20 League and upcoming competitions could keep him in contention, even if the selectors stay unconvinced.

