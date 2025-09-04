Home

Star India veteran spinner announces retirement from all forms of cricket, his name is…

Star India veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, citing consistent injuries and the desire to provide opportunities to younger players.



New Delhi : Star India Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has recently announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. After a career spanning more than 25 years, Mishra bids farewell, closing the chapter on one of cricket’s most remarkable journeys.

Amit Mishra decided to retire due to consistent injuries

Mishra mentioned that his choice to retire from all formats was driven by consistent injuries and his desire to give younger players a chance.

“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this while,” Mishra said in a statement according to ANI.

“I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life,” he said.

Amit Mishra’s cricket career stats

Over the course of his career, Amit Mishra played for India in 68 matches across all formats, picking 156 wickets. He also enjoyed an impressive stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for four franchises.

He played for teams Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers. One of the most experienced players in the league, Mishra’s final season was in 2024, during which he represented Lucknow and took one wicket in the single match he played that year.

Mishra has played a total 162 IPL matches and picked 174 wickets with an economy of 7.37. After his retirement, the leg-spinner plans to remain involved in the sport, either through a coaching role or as a commentator.

