This actress wants to have 3 kids at 28, wishes her husband to wear lungi, dreams of settling in…, she is…

This star kid gave some interesting and a little strange answers about her marriage and children, after which she came into the limelight.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently seen in her film ‘Param Sundari’. The actress looks extremely beautiful in the film. When a star is asked about their marriage, the answer is often evasive. But this time she has given a surprising answer.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her marriage

Janhvi Kapoor gave a very funny reply to this question. During the promotion of her new film Param Sundari on The Kapil Sharma Show, she said that she wants three children. According to her, “Three is my lucky number. If two children fight, the third one will support them. This way, someone will always have someone’s partner.”

Things didn’t just end here, Janhvi Kapoor laid out the entire blueprint of her dream wedding and life after marriage. The actress said that after marriage she wants to settle in Tirumala Tirupati with her husband and children. She wants to eat food on banana leaves, listen to the slogans of ‘Govinda Govinda’ every day and wear jasmine flowers in her hair.

Janhvi Kapoor wants her husband to do this thing

Not only this, the actress also said that she wants her husband to wear lungi. On this, Karan Johar jokingly asked, ‘Where is the romance in this?’ To which Jahnvi laughingly said, ‘There is a lot of love in this.

Jhanvi has a special connection with Tirupati. She visits Tirumala temple every year on her birthday and her mother Sridevi’s death anniversary. This is the reason why she wants her wedding to be celebrated in the same simplicity. She said that the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies should be held at Sridevi’s ancestral home in Chennai and the decorations should be done with jasmine and fathithu flowers.

Who is Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured love?

Currently, Janhvi is dating Shikhar Paharia. Both of them have been seen together many times in temples and events. The actress has also been seen wearing a pendant with Shikhar’s name on many occasions. But on marriage planning, she clearly said that right now her entire focus is on her career and she has no plans of marriage.

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film in South

Janhvi has recently debuted in Tollywood with the film Devera Part 1. After this, she will be seen in the film Peddi with Ram Charan. This film is being directed by Uppena fame Buchibabu Sana. It is being said that Janhvi wants to make a strong identity for herself in both South and Bollywood just like her mother Sridevi.

Despite being linked with Shikhar Paharia, Janhvi clarified that her current focus remains on her acting career.











