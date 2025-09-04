Home

This Bigg Boss contestant owns Rs 50 crore Mumbai house with 8 rooms, not Tanya Mittal, name is…

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal recently talked about living in an extravagant house. However, it is not Tanya but this Bigg Boss contestant who lives in a Rs 50 crore house.

Bigg Boss is one of the most talked-about and controversial reality shows. The special thing about this show is that it gives every contestant an easy entry into every Indian household. Irrespective of whether anyone knows them before or not. Needless to say, it is one of the biggest launch pads of Indian television.

Who is Vicky Jain?

Vicky Jain is an actor and entrepreneur. He was born on August 1, 1986. He is known for his work in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (2024), Fauji 2 (2024), and Bigg Boss. He married Ankita Lokhande on December 14, 2021.

Where is Vicky Jain’s house?

Vicky Jain owns a luxurious 8 BHK flat in Mumbai, which is located on the 19th floor in Oshiwara, North Mumbai. This apartment is special for the couple as its floor number (19) matches Ankita’s date of birth. The house is worth around Rs 50 crore.

Inside Vicky Jain’s Rs 50 crore house

Beautiful white color has been used throughout Vicky Jain’s house. This gives the whole house a beautiful feel. The best furniture has been used in the house. A beautiful view of the Mumbai skyline can be seen from inside.

The house has a huge living area that has a pool table. It also has specially designed carpets, a huge walk-in wardrobe and chandeliers, etc.

What is the net worth of Vicky Jain?

For those who don’t know, Vicky Jain comes from a wealthy family. Vicky Jain is the Managing Director of Mahavir Coal Washeries Private Limited. Also known as Mahavir Inspire Group, this company is a family enterprise whose portfolio includes coal trading, logistics, real estate, power plants, and even the diamond business. According to an estimate, Vicky Jain’s net worth is Rs 130 crore.

What did Tanya Mittal say about her home?

Recently, a video went viral where Tanya Mittal shared details about her house. She said, “It is very beautiful. Mount Heaven is heaven, right? If it were on Earth, it would look like this. It is like a dream. You will find 5-star or 7-star hotels cheaply in comparison to it. There is a whole floor for my clothes, 2500 square feet, I have my clothes. There are 5 servants and 7 drivers on each floor.”

She further added, “You know what heaven is like? If it were on Earth, it would look like this. It is like a dream. Even five-star or seven-star hotels will look cheap in comparison. I have an entire floor for my clothes—2,500 square feet of space for them. There are five servants and seven drivers on each floor.”

