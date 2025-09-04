Home

Baaghi 4 advance booking collection day 1: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt’s film beats The Bengal Files, heads to a strong start of Rs…

Ahead of its September 5 release, Baaghi 4 has recorded an impressive advance booking numbers from the sale of Rs 1.10 lakh tickets. Check reports!

Tiger Shroff is back with the fourth installment of his hit franchise Baaghi. Joinning Tiger is Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who is making her much-awaited Hindi film debut with Baaghi 4.

The action-packed thriller is gearing up for a smashing start at the box office. Advance bookings for Baaghi 4 is already opened, and the film has collected over Rs 2 crore on its first day. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film had sold 1,11,031 tickets across India, with earnings reaching Rs 2.67 crore.











