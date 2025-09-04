Home

‘Tariffs on India necessary to…’: Trump admin defends tariffs in US Supreme Court, says needed to shield US against…

The US Supreme Court is likely to take up the case in the second half of October to decide whether Trump’s imposition of tariffs under the IEEPA is valid.

Trump Tariffs: Trump administration has filed an appeal in the US Supreme Court, stating that punitive tariffs imposed on India by President Donald Trump are a necessary part of its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and also required to prevent the United States from economic ruin.

What did Trump admin say on tariffs?

In its appeal, the Trump administration called the tariffs necessary in Washington’s efforts to establish peace in Ukraine, and reducing import duties on India would be a setback to these endeavors. “We have recently authorized tariffs against India for the purchase of Russian energy products to deal with the already existing national emergency related to Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the appeal filed in the US Supreme Court stated.

The White House also described Trump’s punitive tariffs on several countries as a means to prevent “economic devastation” in the US, claiming that removing or reducing the duties could harm the US economy.

Why Trump admin filed appeal in Supreme Court?

The appeal filed by the Trump administration comes after an appeals court declared that the heavy tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on exports from several countries including India as illegal, and ruled that the US President had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Last month, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a May 28 ruling by the US Court of International Trade that initially struck down the tariffs. In its 7-4 decision, the appeals court declared Trump tariffs illegal, and ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority under the IEEPA.

According to media reports, the US Supreme Court is likely to take up the case in the second half of October to decide whether Trump’s imposition of tariffs under the IEEPA is valid.

Trump tariffs on India

In August, Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The US President called the additional tariffs on India as a “punishment” for purchasing Russian oil and weapons, as he accused New Delhi of “funding” Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Trump's additional 25% tariffs on India came into effect on August 27.












