Segment-leading acceleration: 0-60 km/h in 6.3 seconds

Enhanced safety and control with ABS, Traction Control

Signature MULTIPOINT projector headlamps, front combination lamps & ‘T ‘- taillamps

Intuitive ride experience with advanced TFT cluster packed with connected features â

Experience the smart ride with segment-first Alexa and smartwatch integration

Inspired by stealth aircraft, the scooter embodies futuristic and sporty design

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of the TVS NTORQ 150, India’s quickest Hyper Sport Scooter. Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the scooter is a symphony of high performance, sportier aesthetics and cutting-edge technology to cater to a new generation of riders, with a special introductory price of Rs. 119,000 (Ex-showroom, All India).

TVS NTORQ 150

First-in-Segment Features

Acceleration (0-60 kmph)- 6.3 seconds

ABS & Traction control System MULTIPOINT Projector Headlamps

Stylish Front Combination Lamps

Race & Street Mode

iGo Assist

ISS – Street Mode

Boost – Race Mode

Signature muffler note

Naked Handlebar

Aerodynamic Winglets

Hi-Res TFT cluster with 50+ connected features

4-way navigation switches

Alexa integration

Smartwatch integration

Vehicle live tracking

Building on the TVS NTORQ story of always evoking awe, the new scooter will be yet another icon of tomorrow. Its MULTIPOINT projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, coloured alloy wheels, and signature muffler note highlight its racing DNA, while a hi-res TFT cluster with 50+ smart features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, navigation, and OTA updates makes it the most advanced scooter in its class.



Speaking at the launch of TVS NTORQ 150, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, President, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we remain committed to growth through innovation and customer-focused offerings. In fact TVS NTORQ 150 is inspired by the learnings from all our riders and will further strengthen our scooter portfolio. Combining race-inspired performance, advanced connectivity, and first-in-segment safety and control features, the scooter will delight the consumers and significantly build brand love.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President – Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company said, “Over two million NTORQians and 50 self-managed ride groups and communities, define the relationship that has been built between one of India’s most loved and iconic automotive brands and its riders. TVS NTORQ has been synonymous with striking design, superior performance and new age technology. The introduction of the all new TVS NTORQ 150, is designed to meet the evolving high performance aspirations of the Gen Z! TVS NTORQ 150, India’s first hyper sport scooter with its hyper futuristic design, hyper tuned performance, and hyper connected tech will thrill its riders, and significantly strengthen and expand the TVS NTORQ brand franchise.”

PERFORMANCE

The TVS NTORQ 150 is powered by a 149.7cc, air-cooled, O3CTech engine that delivers 13.2 PS at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. Accelerating from 0-60 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 104 km/h, it stands as the quickest scooter in its class.

SPORTY & FUTURISTIC DESIGN

Inspired by stealth aircraft, the TVS NTORQ 150 features MULTIPOINT projector headlamps, sporty tail lamps, aerodynamic winglets, a stubby muffler with signature sound, naked handlebar, and coloured alloy wheels.

Forward-biased stanceâ¯with aggressive, predatory launch-ready poise.

Arrowhead front formâ¯sculpted for aerodynamic efficiency and visual speed.

Naked motorcycle-style handlebar, enhancing rider control and delivers a raw, connected feel.

Jet-inspired ventsâ¯andâ¯integrated winglets, reinforcing its race-bred identity.

MULTIPOINT projector headlamps offering superior illumination.

Signature ‘T’ tail lamp, distinct and designed for enhanced visibility.

Gaming console-inspired hi-res TFT.

Sport-tuned suspension, lightweight alloys, and a performance exhaust that visually and functionally anchor its sporty character.

TECH-PACKED FOR THE NEW-AGE RIDER

Equipped with a hi-res TFT cluster and TVS SmartXonnect™, the TVS NTORQ 150 offers 50+ connected features including Alexa and smartwatch integration, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle tracking, last parked location, call/message/social media alerts, ride modes, OTA updates, and custom widgets. The adaptive TFT display with 4-way navigation switch and integrated telematics makes it India’s most advanced scooter interface.

SAFETY & COMFORT

The scooter ensures rider confidence with ABS and traction control (first-in-segment), crash and theft alerts, hazard lamps, emergency brake warning, and follow-me headlamps. Comfort is enhanced through telescopic suspension, adjustable brake levers, a patented E-Z center stand, and 22L under-seat storage.

COLOUR PALLETTE

The TVS NTORQ 150 will be offered in two variants:

TVS NTORQ 150 – Stealth Silver, Racing Red, Turbo Blue

TVS NTORQ 150 with TFT Cluster – Nitro Green, Racing Red, Turbo Blue

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

