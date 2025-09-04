Home

VVS Laxman set for IPL comeback as Rahul Dravid heads back to…

Star India cricketer VVS Laxman is set for an IPL comeback while Rahul Dravid may return to the NCA marking a major coaching reshuffle in Indian cricket.



VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: Indian cricket stalwarts VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid are set for a coaching reshuffle, with Laxman likely to make a comeback in the IPL while Dravid might return to the National Cricket Academy (BCCI Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru.

Sources suggest that talks are in the final stages, with Dravid, who recently stepped down from his IPL stint as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals , likely to take on a renewed role at the NCA.

The move is regarded as an expansion of Dravid’s long-term vision for Indian cricket, with a clear focus on pathway development, injury management, and preparing the next generation of players.

“Laxman, currently heading the NCA, is now exploring opportunities in the IPL as part of a possible coaching reshuffle,” a source informed myKhel.

Laxman has earlie worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Laxman who is known for his technical acumen and composed approach, has earlier worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. His return to the franchise circuit is likely to attract strong interest from several teams looking for seasoned leadership in their camp.

If finalized, the two moves would represent an important change for two of Indian cricket’s most admired batting greats. Dravid and Laxman, long-time partners in India’s renowned middle order, have played key roles in building the nation’s coaching structure in recent years.

Dravid has played a key role in shaping the future talent

Dravid has played a vital role in shaping the future talent talent and leading the senior national side, while Laxman has overseen the developmental setup at the NCA. During Dravid’s absence, Laxman also stepped in as Team India’s acting coach on several occasions.

The duo’s potential switch reflects a strategic redistribution of responsibilities aimed at balancing India’s domestic development with the IPL’s growing demand for top-tier coaching minds.

An official announcement is still at hold as both the BCCI and the franchises are involved in talks with Laxman formalise the details.

