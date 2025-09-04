Home

Congress levied 21% tax even on children’s toffees, we have now…: What PM Modi said on GST reforms

PM Modi on GST reforms: In a significant war of words after the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced GST reforms, PM Modi has targeted the previous Congress government and said that earlier a lot of tax was levied and his government has given a massive relief. PM Modi also said that the GST reform are an important step towards making India self-reliant. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent statement given by PM Modi on the GST rate cuts.

What PM Modi said on Congress’s UPA regime?

“No one can forget how the Congress government had increased your monthly budget. Toothpaste, soap, hair oil, there was a 27% tax on them. There was an 18-28% tax on food plates, spoons etc. There was so much tax on every everyday thing during the Congress regime. The situation was such that the Congress people used to levy 21% tax even on children’s toffees. I don’t know if you people would have noticed the newspaper at that time, I don’t know, if Modi had done it, I would have pulled my hair out. There was a 17% tax on bicycles too. There was a 16% tax on sewing machines. Congress had made it difficult for the middle class to move around”, PM Modi said while targeting Congress on GST.

Story highlights:

PM Modi addressed the nation after GST rate cuts. PM Modi blamed the Congress for higher GST rates. PM Modi has said that Congress levied 21% tax even on children’s toffees.

What PM Modi said on GST 2.0 reforms?

Interacting with social media users on X and responding to posts by economists, corporate employees and middle-class people on GST 2.0 reforms, PM Modi said the measures reflect the vision of ‘Swasth Bharat’ by making essential food items, cooking essentials and protein-rich products more affordable for families across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

