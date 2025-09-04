Home

‘You are plotting against…’: Why did US President Trump accuse Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Kong Un of…, he skipped PM Modi’s name because…

Heads of 26 countries including top global leaders participated in China’s Victory Day Parade, triggering US President Donald Trump.

New Delhi: In a significant geopolitical development, tensions have once again increased in the relations between the US led by President Donald Trump and China led by Xi Jinping. In the recent development, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un appeared together in the grand Victory Day parade held in the Chinese capital Beijing which was covered in great details across global media. Causing a major discomfort, the image triggered US President Donald Trump who took a tough stand on this scene and alleged that these three leaders are conspiring against the US. However, while his mention of the image, he kept India out of his post.

Why world leaders have gathered in China?

Celebrating China’s Victory Day Parade’, heads of 26 countries participated in this parade, in which China openly demonstrated its military power. By showing the power of missiles, tanks and drones, China tried to send a message to the western countries.

Why Donald Trump did not take PM Modi’s name?

At the same time, India distanced itself from the parade and indicated that it is not involved in the politics of any group and follows its independent foreign policy. Therefore, reports have it that this was the reason why US President Trump did not take the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his statement.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America”, US President Donald Trump said while addressing to the Chinses President.

China recently celebrated its grand Victory Day parade. World leaders including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong attended the parade. India’s PM Modi had skipped the parade due to geopolitical reasons. Thus, Donald Trump has not mentioned PM Modi in his recent post.

Trump wrote sarcastically on social media that “Putin and Kim Jong, you guys must be conspiring against the US.” However, in an interview he said that he has a good relationship with Xi Jinping and China needs the US more. He expressed disappointment with Putin as the recent meeting failed to yield any result on the Ukraine peace agreement.











