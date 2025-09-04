Will Bengali Files become a threat to Baaghi 4? Expected to open with Rs…

Home

In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood, many films come and go, but there are some films based on real events that capture the attention of the audience and make waves. In the past few years, from The Kashmir Files to Kerala Stories, Bollywood has witnessed many such stories that have created a ruckus at the box office. One such similar story is of yet another project of Vivek Agnihotri, which is The Bengal Files. This much-anticipated film is already creating a buzz for its controversial subject; however, it is already overbooked, and people have high expectations from its strong star cast.

The film features some impeccable performers, like veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty in the role of Magistrate Chatur, and Anupam Kher will play the role of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides them, the cast also includes Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Saakshata Chatterjee, and Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s character, promising a layered narrative with multiple perspectives.

Storyline and Theme

The film centers around the plot of the 1946 massacre in Kolkata, an event that has rarely been depicted on the big screen. With the typical Agnihotri’s style, the film is expected to bring forth stories and incidents that have long remained either untold or overlooked. The film is all set to release on 5th September and is going to give direct competition to Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s Baaghi 4.

Box Office Predictions

As per reports, the film has secured 1,083 shows across national chains. As per the industry trackers, the opening day collection itself is expected to be in the range of Rs 1 to 2 crores. Early booking reports indicate that around 6,340 tickets have already been sold, amounting to Rs 18.41 lakh in earnings. As per the analysis, the projection by the end of the first day could touch Rs 51 lakh in collections.

Its competitor and more

While on one hand, Baaghi 4 has the advantage of being a commercial action entertainer, The Bengal File has strong content, a controversial storyline, and high expectations from the audience. As per the trade experts, the film might not be a major threat to Baaghi 4 on the first day; but it might gain pace gradually through word of mouth in a few days, especially in states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra, where advance bookings are already strong.

Vivek Agnihotri has previously delivered thought-provoking films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. This film, The Bengal Files, has sky-high expectations with its another attempt to blend cinema with history, shedding light on events that remain less discussed.

