Home

Entertainment

Kammattam Review: Zee 5’s Malayalam debut with Sudev Nair promises a solid murder mystery, but leaves you with disappointment

Kammattam, aims to deliver a gripping crime thriller but ends up dragged by slow pacing, weak writing, and outdated twists. Inspired by a real-life case, it feels stretched and underwhelming. Read full review below

Kammattam review: Zee 5 has stepped into Malayalam originals with Kammattam, directed by Shan Thulasidharan. Billed as a thriller inspired by a real-life incident in Thrissur, the series looked promising on paper. Unfortunately, what unfolds on screen is a stretched-out narrative that never quite grips the pot. With a runtime of 115 minutes spread over six episodes, Kammattam feels more like a single film that’s been cut into parts than a proper series.

The plot

Kammattam’s plot starts with the mysterious death of a man named Samuel Oommen, initially reported as a road accident. SHO Antonio George (Sudev Nair) suspects it may be more than just bad luck and begins investigating. What follows is his investigation into the possible murder, as he and his team find clues and testimonies. It’s a familiar set-up that had room for suspense, but the storytelling rarely rises above the predictable plot.

Where does Kammattam fall short?

The biggest problem with Kammattam lies in its writing. What could have been a tight, gripping 45-minute episode is stretched to nearly double the length. Slow-motion shots are overused, the dialogue often over-explains, and there’s little effort to maintain suspense. The twists fail to surprise, as most feel borrowed from thrillers we’ve seen before.

Flat characters

For a crime thriller to work, it needs layering, memorable characters. Kammattam misses the mark by a mile; the lead investigator, Antonio George, is barely fleshed out beyond his job. His colleagues and suspects appear when the script needs them, but don’t leave much impact. Even actors like Jeo Baby and Sai Kumar are wasted in blink-and-miss roles, which could have added depth to the fading story.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Performances that fail to lift the script

Sudev Nair, while physically imposing on screen, struggles with his Malayalam dialogue delivery. Since the script heavily leans on conversations to move the story forward, this mismatch becomes glaring. The rest of the cast does what is asked of them, but there isn’t a standout performance to elevate the weak material.

What works in its favour

Kammattam isn’t a total misfire. The opening accident sequence is staged effectively and does spark initial curiosity. Knowing that the story is based on a real case gives the series some weight, even if it isn’t explored in a new way. Technically, completing a shoot in just 11 days is impressive, though it doesn’t really matter to the viewer. As ZEE5’s first Malayalam original, it deserves credit for taking the plunge, it could pave the way for stronger projects in the future.

Verdict

At the end, Kammattam is watchable, but forgettable. The short had the potential to be a sharp, engaging thriller but settles instead for generic storytelling and predictable turns. If you’re curious to see Zee 5’s debut Malayalam series, it’s worth a one-time watch. But if you’re looking for something truly gripping or fresh in the crime genre, this won’t leave a mark.

Stars 2.5/5











