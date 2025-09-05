500 Global and Creators HQ Partner to Incubate the Next Generation of Creator-Led Startups





500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms1, and Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of Visioneers, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the Creators Ventures Accelerator, which identifies and incubates the most promising creator-led startups worldwide.

Her Excellency Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit with Courtney Powell, COO & Managing Partner, 500 Global.

Focusing on supporting the creator economy – an industry projected to grow to $480 billion by 2027 – the inaugural cohort of the Creators Ventures Accelerator will include up to 20 high-potential creators and creator-enablers, who are ready to transform their ideas and influence into thriving, scalable ventures.

"Creators are uniquely positioned to disrupt industries—they have the influence, distribution, and community trust that most startups spend years building. By joining forces with Creators HQ, we look to provide infrastructure for these visionaries to evolve into founders who can scale global businesses," said Courtney Powell, COO & Managing Partner, 500 Global.

Over the course of 10 weeks, participants will take part in a hybrid business-building and acceleration program that combines the strengths of both 500 Global’s venture-building expertise and Creators HQ’s deep creator economy network, resources, and expertise. Creators Ventures Acceleratoraims to equip participants with the skills, tools, and support they need to build, scale and grow enduring businesses at the intersection of creativity and entrepreneurship.

"At Creators HQ, we believe creators are more than just content-makers—they are entrepreneurs. This partnership with 500 Global enables us to provide creators with the knowledge, mentorship, and network they need to shape the next generation of industry-defining companies," said Her Excellency Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Over the past 15 years, 500 Global has delivered more than 190 programs across 21 markets, accelerating 4,000+ startups and mentoring over 6,000 founders worldwide2. Having been deeply embedded in the MENA region since 2012, 500 Global brings unparalleled experience in connecting the local ecosystem to global capital and markets. This partnership with Creators HQ builds on that legacy, positioning creators at the center of a fast-growing global opportunity within the region. The inaugural cohort of the Creators Ventures Accelerator will culminate at the 1 Billion Followers Summit (January 9–11, 2026), where participants will showcase their ventures to an audience of international investors, VCs, industry leaders, and corporate partners. Confirmed headline speakers include Jay Shetty, Supercar Blondie, and Marina Mogilko.

Applications to join the Creators Ventures Accelerator are open now. Creators can learn more and apply here.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.1B in assets under management3 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in emerging markets. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,000 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 150+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 175+ team members are located in more than 25 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

About Creators HQ

Creators HQ is a Dubai-based, government-backed initiative and creative ecosystem designed to serve as a global hub for content creators, driving their professional growth and supporting the expansion of the digital content economy. Launched under the Content Creators Support Fund—an initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the second edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in 2024—Creators HQ provides a foundation for creators, innovators, and creative initiatives to thrive.

Offering state-of-the-art facilities, mentorship, workshops, and relocation and business setup support—including pathways to the coveted UAE Golden Visa—Creators HQ aims to attract and house 10,000 influencers, fostering a diverse and collaborative global community that strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading force in the digital media landscape.

In just six months of operation, Creators HQ has welcomed 2,415 active members from 147 countries, including top creators who collectively reach an audience of over 2.45 billion followers across digital platforms. The platform has also attracted 78 international companies from 24 countries, relocating their operations to the UAE. The strongest participation has come from the United Kingdom, the United States, India, France, and Germany.

For more information, please visit: www.creatorshq.com

1 Based on PitchBook’s 2024 Global League Tables.

2 BASED ON INTERNAL DATA AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2025.

3 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) CALCULATIONS ARE BASED ON INTERNAL ESTIMATES AS OF MARCH 31, 2025.

