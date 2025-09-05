



Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), is proud to celebrate Ruth Croft’s achievement at the 2025 UTMB, earning first place and completing the UTMB with a time of 22 hours, 56 minutes, and 23 seconds. She is the first female to win OCC, CCC, and now UTMB.

UTMB is recognized as the pinnacle of trail running, drawing the sport’s most elite athletes and thousands of passionate fans to the Mont-Blanc region each year. Known as one of the most demanding races in the world, the UTMB challenges competitors with grueling climbs, extreme weather conditions, and 9,900m elevation gain.

Ruth Croft credited the newly launched Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro with supporting her performance during the race. Tested by elite athletes ahead of its release, the watch’s endurance-focused design, advanced GPS technology, and long battery life helped her monitor pace, heart rate, and performance readiness throughout the extraordinary journey.

In addition, Ruth used the Amazfit Helio Arm Band and Helio Ring, paired to her watch, to track real-time heart rate during the race. Leading up to the event, she used the Amazfit Helio Strap to monitor her recovery, resting heart rate, and sleep.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I was able to manage the cold weather conditions through the evening, and then get back into race mode once day broke. It was made even better getting to share this lap around Mont Blanc with my family and friends.”

— Ruth Croft, Amazfit Ambassador and 2025 UTMB Champion

Amazfit athletes made their mark across the 2025 UTMBraces. American ultra runner Rod Farvard also relied on the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro, paired with the Helio Strap and Helio Ring, to secure the ninth place on his birthday in 21 hours, 18 minutes, and 24 seconds. Rising talent Rosa Lara Feliu used the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro and Helio Strap as well to push her way to a strong seventh in the OCC. Together, their performances reflect Amazfit’s support for athletes on the world’s most iconic trails.

Amazfit is committed to empowering athletes with the most advanced outdoor wearable technology. During UTMB week in Chamonix, Amazfit previewed the T-Rex 3 Pro ahead of its official launch and showcased the Helio Strap through athlete meet-and-greets, community activations, and hands-on product demonstrations.

This achievement adds to Amazfit’s growing investment in performance sport, all part of a long-term strategy to create products and programs built for athletes, by athletes.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline, “Discover Amazing,” encourages individuals to break barriers, exceed expectations, and find joy in every moment. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health’s proprietary health management platform, which delivers cloud-based, 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users achieve their wellness goals.

Known for outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won numerous design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is embraced by millions of users, with products available in over 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

