Asia Cup 2025: India’s date of arrival in Dubai, practice session, match timings, venues, everything you should know





New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will begin the final phase of its preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday evening. This practice session, scheduled from 6 PM to 9 PM, will be the team’s first collective training session before the tournament. No training camp was held in India this time. The BCCI instructed the players to travel directly to Dubai to begin their extended training program there.

Players to travel in separate groups

Team captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have already arrived in Dubai, while coach Gautam Gambhir will arrive in Dubai from Mumbai on Thursday evening. New vice-captain Shubman Gill will join the team from Bengaluru. There will be no group travel; all players will travel to Dubai from their respective cities. The BCCI has instructed all players to arrive by Thursday evening, after which the official preparations will begin on Friday.

A departure from tradition

Instead of holding a training camp in Mumbai, the BCCI has instructed the players to come directly to Dubai, considering logistical ease. This move will simplify the players’ travel arrangements.

Net session preparations

A BCCI official stated that all players will arrive by the evening of September 4, and the first practice session will be held at the ICC Academy on September 5. Some players will depart from Mumbai.

First match against UAE

India will play its first match against the UAE on September 10. The high-voltage clash against Pakistan will take place on September 14, while the third group match will be played against Oman on September 19.

Decision on standby players

Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav are currently playing in domestic tournaments. The BCCI official clarified that Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar will not travel with the team as net bowlers.

