Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Zeeshan Qadri and Kunickaa Sadanand get into an ugly fight, he says ‘Unki aaukat…’ – Watch viral video

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 shows that the season has become intense and drama is reaching new heights. See viral video on what’s coming next

Bigg Boss 19: Zeeshan Qadri and Kunickaa Sadanand get into an ugly fight, he says ‘Unki aaukat…’ – Watch viral video

When it comes to fun and entertainment, Bigg Boss never disappoints; it brings its own set of fun and entertainment every season. This year’s Bigg Boss 19 is no less; it has drama, tension, and unexpected twists and turns that keep the audience hooked and glued to their screen. Aired just two weeks ago, Bigg Boss 19 is already creating a buzz all over social media for bringing some uncanny contestants who serve us with fights and drama. With every passing day, the atmosphere inside the house has become even more intense as contestants are fighting for survival, attention, and the coveted spotlight and the latest promo of Bigg Boss is proof of that. It shows that the drama inside the house is reaching new heights.

Here are a few hints that we got from the latest promo.

Kunickaa and Zeeshan’s Bitter Fight

In the latest promo, it can be seen that Kunickaa Sadanand is feeling cheated about the unfair distribution of puri to the housemates. As she questions her portion, Zeeshan jumps, and a bitter exchange of words can be seen between the two. Zeeshan, who is visibly upset with Kunickaa, says, “Hum fakeer ki plate se bhi khaana nahi nikalte” (We don’t even take food from the poor). This triggers a heated back-and-forth, where Zeeshan declares he will expose everyone’s “true place” in the house. His remarks leave Kunickaa extremely disheartened, and she is seen eventually breaking down in tears. She also says that she would rather do the toilet cleaning duty than enter the kitchen.

Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhat’s ugly spat

Farhana and Amaal are also seen getting involved in an ugly spat. Amaal Malik calls Farhana, Baseer’s presenter, and asks her, “Kon hai tu beech mein ghusne vali?” (Who are you to invade in between?)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nehal vs. Ashnoor showdown

The drama doesn’t stop there; a heated argument between Ashnoor Kaur and Nehal Chudasama can also be seen in the latest promo. A glimpse of their fight was already shown in the September 3 promo. While the reason behind their clash is yet to be revealed in the full episode, one thing is pretty evident: in this case, both housemates don’t want to back off.

First eviction of the season

Adding to the arguments, this weekend the house will also witness this season’s first elimination. The five contestants who are currently nominated are Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Aawaz Darbar, and Amal Malik. One of the housemates will exit during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. With tension running high and an upcoming eviction, these upcoming episodes are just going to get more and more intense.

Story Highlights:

Kunickaa and Zeeshan have a bitter fight over puris. Kunickaa breaks down into tears over Zeeshan’s remarks for her. Neehal and Ashnoor get into a bitter face-off. The five contestants who are currently nominated are Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Aawaz Darbar, and Amal Malik.











