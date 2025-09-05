Home

Bollywood’s 5 films where teachers became superstars; 2 movies even turned into huge hits, earned Rs…, their names are…

Teachers have always played an essential part in everyone’s lives. From being a mentor to guiding their students on the right path, teachers not only taught the chapters in school but also gave lessons that last a lifetime. To honor them, every year on the birth anniversary of Shri Radhakrishnan, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on 5th September. While the entire nation celebrates the day with great fervor, Bollywood is also not behind. There have been various occasions when different movies based on student-teacher relationships have been released.

This Teacher’s Day, let’s revisit Bollywood films that beautifully portrayed the world of teaching.

Let’s take a look:

Taare Zameen Par:

Starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par is one of the most emotional and finest films Bollywood has ever produced. The movie is about a kid who suffers from dyslexia and no one understands his situation. Later, when his teacher Ram enters his life, he realizes the problem as he himself suffered from it, and hence, the two work together, unfolding the movie in the most beautiful way possible.

3 Idiots:

Another best example of a student-teacher relationship is cited from the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots. The story is about three friends who wish to become engineers. However, what they are not aware of are the hurdles that will come their way. This film highlights that education is not just about memorizing books, but about truly understanding concepts and experimenting with them, so that children can progress in the right direction. The movie starred R. Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani in lead roles. The movie was a huge hit.

Chalk n Duster:

Chalk n Duster tells the story of two devoted teachers, Vidya (Shabana Azmi) and Jyoti (Juhi Chawla), who are adored by their students at a Mumbai high school. Trouble begins when the new principal, Kamini Gupta (Divya Dutta), prioritizes profit over education and unfairly dismisses senior teachers, leading to Vidya’s heart attack. What follows next will leave you thinking.

Super 30:

Another superhit film based on famous teacher Anand Kumar, who prepares poor and brilliant students for IIT exams. Anand Kumar’s role instills confidence and hope in children. He assures them that poverty or social status can never become an obstacle in the way of dreams.

Hichki:

This film shows that every child is special, even if they do not fit into the general education system. Rani Mukerji, who plays Ritu, herself suffers from Tourette syndrome. Despite that, she takes the job of a teacher in an elite school which also has a section of kids belonging to poor backgrounds. This film emphasizes the need for empathy and understanding in teaching. It explains that every child has different needs and the teacher should teach them accordingly.











