Did TV’s ‘Lord Shiva’ fall in love with ‘Naagin’ actress? Had a secret love story, Where are they now?

Once one of the most talked-about on-screen pairs, their off-screen chemistry once made headlines. Rumoured to be in a long-term relationship, the two eventually parted ways before finding happiness.

It is often seen in the TV industry that actors and actresses fall in love with their co-actors. Some later get married, while some have a painful end to their relationship. Mohit Raina, who gained popularity by playing the role of Lord Shiva in ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’, has been in the news a lot for his personal life as well as his professional life. It was in 2012 when a love story started on the sets of ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’.

When Mohit Raina’s chemistry began on the sets

Both were the lead actors of the show. While working together, they fell in love with each other. But when the two whose love was talked about everywhere broke up, the actress said that they are not even friends. Yes, here we are talking about none other than Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy.

Mohit Raina-Mouni Roy rumoured love grabbed headlines

There was a rumour about these two at one time that they were dating each other. Because they were often spotted together. Not only this, but many pictures of both of them together also went viral on social media. Let us tell you that Mouni Roy played the role of Sati in the serial ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’.



However, Mouni got the most popularity by playing the role of ‘Naagin’. Although Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy never officially talked about their relationship. But their love story was much talked about, and there were also reports that both of them are going to get married soon.

According to the report, after dating each other for 7 years, the couple broke up in 2018. Mohit Raina secretly married Aditi Chandra on 1 January 2022. The actor’s wife is from a tech background. Only close friends and family members attended the couple’s wedding. At the same time, Mouni Roy also took seven rounds with long-term boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in 2022.

