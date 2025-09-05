



Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced today the establishment of Esri Mexico (Esri MX), which will assume all Esri products and services from longtime distributor Sistemas de Información Geográfica Sociedad Anónima (SIGSA).

Founded in 1980, SIGSA has played a pivotal role in shaping Mexico’s geospatial landscape—from early photogrammetry and cadastral mapping to delivering cutting-edge geographic information system (GIS) solutions across sectors. Esri MX will continue to operate under local leadership, enabling the business to offer tailored solutions with greater agility and autonomy to address Mexico’s unique challenges.

“SIGSA has been one of Esri’s most trusted and mission-driven collaborators,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “With the launch of Esri MX, we are building on a foundation of excellence and reaffirming our commitment to empowering communities, governments, and organizations across Mexico. Esri MX will carry forward the legacy of innovation and service with renewed focus and purpose.”

Paola Salmán, who led Esri business within SIGSA for several years, will now assume the role of majority owner and CEO of Esri MX. Under her leadership, the organization will expand access to GIS, foster strategic partnerships, and drive meaningful change across industries. SIGSA will remain a strategic participant in Esri MX’s partner ecosystem, continuing to deliver sector-specific solutions and amplifying the reach of ArcGIS technology.

“This is a new chapter—one that honors the past while embracing the future,” said Salmán. “Esri MX is committed to locally tailored geospatial solutions that address Mexico’s most pressing challenges, from urban planning and environmental resilience to public safety and infrastructure development. Aligned with Esri’s values of science, service, and sustainability, we’re ready to keep mapping the future—together.”

A geospatial innovation center for the nation, Esri MX will offer advanced GIS capabilities to support data-driven decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and long-term resilience. The organization is committed to serving industries including government, utilities, transportation, natural resources, education, and more.

To learn more about Esri MX, visit esri.mx.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

