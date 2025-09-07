



The water levels of the Jhelum River have decreased and the river now flows below the danger level. However, schools and colleges across the Kashmir division are closed until Saturday, September 6, as a precautionary measure.

Incessant rain for the last few days have triggered landslides, flash floods, and landslips at multiple places, damaging dozens of houses and shutting many major roads, including the all-weather Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

“In the backdrop of the recent inclement weather conditions and the subsequent flood situation, along with gusty winds during which several school buildings were submerged and some structures sustained damage, it has become imperative to ensure the safety of school premises before the resumption of classwork,” the Directorate of School Education Kashmir said in an official order.”

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the classwork in all Government as well as Private Schools in the Kashmir Division shall commence from Monday, 08-09-2025,” the Directorate of School Education Kashmir said in an official order on Thursday. “It shall be incumbent upon all heads of Institutions (HoIs) and staff to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitisation of classrooms and school premises in advance so that the classwork is conducted in a safe, clean, and hassle-free environment,” the order added.





