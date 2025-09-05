Full Squad list of Teams and players for Asia Cup 2025

Home

The Asian Cricket Council has announced full squads for the Asia Cup 2025, featuring India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and more. Which team’s combination looks strongest to lift the prestigious title this year?

New Delhi: A major tournament awaits Asian cricket fans. After a two-year gap, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is organising the T20 Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting September 9. This year’s matches promise to be even more exciting, as several teams will feature new captains. India will enter the tournament as the reigning World Champions and defending Asia Cup champions.

New Captains, New Hopes

Team India’s captaincy has been entrusted to Suryakumar Yadav. He took over the reins from Rohit Sharma in August 2024. Sri Lanka, the 2023 runners-up, will be led by Charith Asalanka. Pakistan has seen frequent changes in captaincy. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan held the position, but since March 2024, Salman Ali Agha has been the permanent captain.

Groups and Teams

Eight teams are participating in this tournament. The permanent members are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, along with three qualifiers — Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage and compete for the final.

Kohli and Rohit’s Absence

The Indian team’s lineup has undergone significant changes for the Asia Cup 2025. Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from T20 International cricket. Kohli won his first T20 World Cup title in 2024, while Rohit ended his career with his second T20 World Cup victory. New batsmen like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been included in the team to replace them.

Sri Lanka’s Hopes Rest on Hasaranga

The biggest relief for Sri Lanka is the return of Wanindu Hasaranga. He missed the 2023 Asia Cup due to injury. Now fully fit, he is back in the team. The 28-year-old leg-spin all-rounder’s experience and performance could pave the way for Sri Lanka’s seventh Asia Cup title.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from September 9. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India, while Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka. Salman Ali Agha will captain Pakistan. Wanindu Hasaranga has recovered from his injury and returned to the Sri Lankan team.











