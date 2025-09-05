Home

Nationwide Rain Alert: IMD issues red alert for MP, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and…, floods, landslides expected in…, check weather forecast

IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states, including Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, and Haryana. Check weather forecast here.

IMD Predicted Heavy To Extreme Rainfall For Multiple States: This monsoon has come very hard on several states in India. In its latest All India Weather Forecast Bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for several states, stating that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to persist over the Western Himalayan Region, including northern Indian states like – Punjab and Haryana. Notably, northern India is dealing with incessant downpours and devastating floods in recent days. Due to severe floods several states have faced significant loss of life and property. In Punjab, 37 people lost their lives due to severe flooding, marking one of the worst flood crises in decades. The capital city of Delhi is also dealing with alarming water levels in the Yamuna River, which has reached 207.48 meters on Thursday at the Old Railway Bridge.

What Is The Latest IMD Forecast?

According to the IMD report, a low-pressure area is forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal which is very likely to transform into a depression in the next 12 hours. This natural phenomenon is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of eastern and southern states, including, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana, south Karnataka and coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. The weather department also issued a heavy to very heavy rain warning for Konkan, Goa, ghat areas in Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka for the next week.

What Is The Latest Weather Forecast For Western Himalaya Region?

The IMD said that Western Himalayan Region, including hill states like – Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is very likely to witness heavy to very heavy showers. Additionally, central and southern India are also expected to see significant rainfall

Has IMD Issued Any Alerts Or Warnings?

It is to be noted that the weather department has issued a Red Alert for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand,

The states above are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially receiving over 20 cm of rain in a 24-hour period. The IMD has highlighted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Western Himalayan Region is at risk of major landslides due to incessant downpours.

An orange alert has been announced for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and certain areas of Maharashtra.

Punjab, Haryana, and West Rajasthan are expected to experience heavy rainfall on certain days, which could lead to severe waterlogging. Additionally, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and some regions of Maharashtra, such as Konkan and Goa may face extremely heavy rainfall until September 7.

What Is IMD Forecast For The Northeastern States?

Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh are very likely to witness incessant showers with thunderstorms for the next week.











