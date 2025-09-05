



In a disruptive collaboration that exemplifies innovation in digital marketing, Dun & Bradstreet India, the nation's premier business decisioning data and analytics leader with over 42 million business records, has partnered with Infidigit, one of the most award-winning digital marketing agencies, to spearhead the transformation of AI-powered search at an exclusive executive workshop.

This strategic alliance represents a pivotal moment in search marketing evolution, as AI Overviews now appear in 47% of Google searches and 60% of searches complete without clicks, fundamentally reshaping how brands connect with their audiences. The workshop at Dun & Bradstreet’s Mumbai headquarters brought together senior marketing leaders to address the most pressing challenge facing businesses today: maintaining visibility in an AI-first search landscape.

Revolutionary Results Define Industry Leadership

Infidigit's transformative impact on Dun & Bradstreet India has set new industry benchmarks:

1,500+ keyword placements secured in Google's AI Overview

57-fold increase in traffic from LLM platforms within just three months

Complete strategic realignment for AI-driven search environments

These extraordinary results position both organisations at the forefront of the $17.6 billion AI content marketing industry that's projected to grow at a 25.68% CAGR through 2033.

Addressing Critical Industry Transformation

The workshop tackled the seismic shifts revolutionising search behaviour:

Traditional Search Disruption: With Google's Search Engine Results Pages evolving from basic listings to AI-generated summaries, traditional organic strategies face unprecedented challenges. Recent studies show a 34.5% drop in position 1 click-through rates when AI Overviews appear.

Emergent Platform Dominance: LLM-powered platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, are establishing themselves as primary search destinations, with ChatGPT reaching 10 million monthly mobile downloads and 31% of Gen Z searches now occurring on AI platforms.

Measurement Revolution: Organisations are abandoning traditional rank-and-traffic models for sophisticated metrics, including brand presence within AI answers and conversational search outcomes – capabilities that Infidigit's proprietary Infigrowth platform delivers with unprecedented precision.

Strategic Framework for Future Dominance

The session concluded with actionable strategies for maintaining competitive advantage:

Structured content development optimised for AI interpretation

AI-focused SEO frameworks that anticipate algorithm evolution

Real-time optimisation platforms like Infigrowth for emerging search environments

Brand presence strategies within AI-generated responses

Industry Leadership Voices

Vipul Oberoi, Director – Marketing, CSR & Learning Solutions, Dun & Bradstreet India, emphasised the transformative impact: "Infidigit's AI workshop connected critical dots between AI's influence on Google SERPs and our adaptive SEO strategies. Their Infigrowth insights on AI Overviews proved invaluable, positioning us to make confident, data-driven decisions in this rapidly evolving landscape."

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and CEO of Infidigit, positioned the collaboration within broader industry transformation: "We're witnessing search's most significant evolution in decades. AI Overviews and LLMs are fundamentally rewriting discovery rules, and brands moving decisively now will capture disproportionate benefits. Our partnership with Dun & Bradstreet exemplifies both immediate measurable impact and strategic preparation for AI-first search futures."

Market Leadership Through Innovation

This collaboration underscores both organisations' market-leading positions:

Dun & Bradstreet India celebrates 30 years of business intelligence leadership, generating Rs. 14.7 billion economic impact in FY24 alone and supporting over 10,600 jobs nationwide.

Infidigit maintains its position as India's premier digital marketing innovator with 70+ award-winning campaigns recognised by SMX, APAC Search Awards, ET BrandEquity Shark Awards, and E4M IDMA. Recent accolades include dual wins at the BW Merit Awards 2025 and recognition by Forbes ‘India's Promising Brands 2025.

Industry Transformation Imperative

Industry analysis confirms the urgency driving this partnership. With AI searches reducing organic web traffic by 15-25% and 58% of informational queries triggering AI overviews, businesses across sectors are fundamentally rethinking digital strategies. Consumer expectations have shifted toward instantaneous, conversational answers, making visibility within AI-driven results critical for sustainable brand growth.





