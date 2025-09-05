Home

Meet India’s female super hero to enter Rs 100 crore club, beat Mohanlal at box office, worked as an assistant director, her father is…, name is…

This actress is India’s first female superhero has scripted history by crossing Rs 100 crore mark, even beating Mohanlal. Read on to find more details.

Dulquer Salmaan’s film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is in the headlines these days. The star cast of this film has also performed brilliantly. Meanwhile, the lead actress of the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan, is also in the news for her acting skills. Today, we will know every detail about the actress.

Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of the famous filmmaker Priyadarshan, is winning everyone’s hearts these days. With her beauty, innocence and acting skills, she has left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. The actress has played the lead role in the recently released Malayalam film ‘Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra’. Since then, she has settled in the minds of the audience and everyone is eager to know about her. Let us tell you, the actress has played the character of Chandra in this film.

India’s first female superstar

Kalyani Priyadarshan is trending on social media. People say that through this film they have found India’s first female superhero. Kalyani was born on 5 April 1993 in a Malayali family in Chennai.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s education qualifications

Kalyani completed her schooling from Lady Andal School, Chennai, after which she went to Singapore for further studies and here she also worked in theatre groups.

After this, he obtained a graduation degree in Bachelor of Architecture from Parsons School of Design, New York. After completing his studies, he also joined the Adishakti Theater Group in Pudducherry.

Kalyani Darshan’s portfolio

Kalyani started her career as an assistant director with Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish 3. After this, she made her debut on the silver screen with the film ‘Hello’ in 2017. After this, she worked in hit films like ‘Hero’ in 2019, Malayalam film ‘Varne Avashyaman’, ‘Bro Daddy’, ‘Hridayam’ in 2020.

How much does Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Kalyani Priyadarshan earns a lot through films and brand endorsements. She is a big name in the South film industry. If we talk about net worth, then according to the report of Fashion Net Worth, Kalyani Priyadarshan owns assets worth Rs 33 crore. She is included in the list of highest paid young actresses in the South film industry.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s latest release beats Mohanlal

If we look at the earnings of Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film Lokah: Chapter 1, this film was released on 28 August. Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurien and Shanti Balachandran were also seen in this woman-centric film along with Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. According to the report of Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 52.28 crore in its account in a week.

