Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: Moon in Capricorn Brings Steady Progress for Every Zodiac Sign

Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: How lunar transitions affect every zodiac sign. Check predictions by Acharya Neeraj Dhankher

With the Moon in the Capricorn sign and Shravana Nakshatra today, it rewards individuals with strong listening skills, patience, and careful decision-making. Passion and concentration make this day conducive to achieving work and personal goals. So, let us see how these lunar transitions affect every zodiac sign: Predictions by Acharya Neeraj Dhankher are based on the Moon sign.

Aries (Mar 21 – April 19): The time has come to finally tackle that lingering task. Start it today and bring it to completion without giving it too much thought. You’re well aware that procrastination is snuffing out your potential. Once finished, it’ll be easier to take on the next thing. Steer clear of binge scrolling and side conversations while at work. Store your phone out of reach, set a timer, and get to work. You’ll feel in command of the day in no time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tweak your spending habits today. This could include a small subscription you no longer use, a bill that’s due for a change, or a pointless takeout order. Taking control of your finances today will allow you to make small, positive changes. Even the smallest of changes will help you feel secure. Be truthful with yourself; miniature habits accumulate into larger patterns. Small changes made today with your future plans today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21- June 20): Your space mirrors your thoughts. Begin to clear the clutter in your surroundings — this includes your desk, drawers, and even computer files. Retain just what is essential and discard the rest. After organising your belongings, you will think more sharply and be able to accomplish more without the feelings of being scattered. The mental noise that’s been slowing you down will be eliminated once your workspace is cleared.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Your available energy will rely on your diet today. Avoid heavy or processed foods, and opt for light, home-cooked meals. Spend a few minutes preparing your meals; even simple preparations are better than grab-and-go meals. Your body is requesting harmony; therefore, you should plan your meals before the day becomes hectic. A few measures taken today will aid you in stability and productivity. Cooking can even assist in mental relaxation.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Networking is crucial today. Reach out to that client or colleague you keep thinking about. Even a brief note or call can lead to opportunities you didn’t anticipate. Don’t overthink the message; just initiate the conversation. If you’re juggling projects, make sure to check in with all stakeholders and keep the lines of communication open. Taking half a minute this morning to follow up has the potential to change the game a month from now.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today, your digital space requires some focus. Begin the process of cleaning up your emails, files, and respective folders. Your focus is being drained by the clutter and tabs that you have open. Spend thirty minutes organising and sorting, and you will feel more productive and sharper afterwards. Start simple, and do not feel the need to make it complicated. Clear old notifications, and remove apps you no longer use.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): No more avoiding. There’s a personal relationship that’s been weighing you down, estranged from your circle, and today’s the day to approach it calmly. Talk openly but with restraint—deliver your points, and listen attentively to theirs. Don’t communicate through text—opt for a face-to-face meeting, or at least a call. This interaction, whether with a friend, family, or partner, will bring the clarity you need. Stop obsessing over the ‘how.’

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (Oct 23- Nov 21): Today, set aside time to look over your shared finances or agreements. That might include joint accounts, split bills, or any deals that you need to follow up on. Sometimes a small thing needs to be updated to avoid a bigger problem later. Be practical and precise, and don’t let feelings get in the way. If you share expenses with a partner or roommate, be direct and honest about the state of things.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): That one little thing at home is calling for your attention—it’s time to put it to rest. It might be a light bulb in the hallway or a cabinet door that won’t shut properly. Addressing these tiny home annoyances helps eliminate small irritations from your mind so you can tackle larger priorities. You’ll also satisfy that nagging checklist voice. Your brand of energy tends to feel lighter when your space is under control.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Review your budget today. Confirm if your spending still aligns with your goals, and plan to make the necessary adjustments. It may seem insignificant, but fixing it now will prevent major headaches later. Don’t get caught up in trying to do everything perfectly, because clarity is more important. If you have extended plans, check your numbers against them and figure out what’s achievable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Aquarius (Jan 20- Feb 18): Take a break from your work and step outside to take a walk. Ten minutes is sufficient time to reset your thoughts and regain focus. You have been overthinking, and walking will help clear your mind. Refrain from looking at your phone; instead, let your thoughts flow. If possible, walk in a calm or green area; the change in surroundings will help your mind reset faster. Return to work, and you will be able to concentrate better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Your body is begging for rest tonight. Don’t stay up late scrolling or spiralling- night shift early and give yourself genuine recovery time. You may fool yourself into thinking you’re fine, but your mind and body are exhausted from relentless overdrive. Choose a firm bedtime and abide by it. Tomorrow will feel sharper and lighter if you prioritise sleep today. You will awaken prepared to tackle the rest of the week with more efficiency.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

DISCLAIMER: The daily horoscope shared here is meant solely for general guidance and entertainment purposes. Astrology offers insights based on astronomical movements, but it does not determine or control your personal choices, relationships, or outcomes. Readers are advised not to treat these predictions as a substitute for professional advice in matters related to health, finances, or legal decisions. Any actions you take based on these readings are entirely your own responsibility. The writer and publisher are not liable for any consequences arising from the use of this information.











