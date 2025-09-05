Home

The Bengal Files First Review: Netizens call Vivek Agnihotri’s film a hard-hitting political drama, term it a must-watch

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri has finally been released on the big screens on September 5, 2025. Read first reveiw here.

The much-anticipated movie The Bengal Files has finally been released on the big screens. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie comes as the third instalment of his The Files Trilogy. Ever since the film’s trailer was released, it made headlines following the controversies. The film sheds light on the untold history of Bengal, capturing the horrors of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the wave of violence that later engulfed nearby regions of the Bengal Presidency, including the Noakhali riots and the unrest in Tipperah and Comilla. With the film releasing on September 5, 2025, the first reviews of the movie have started to pour in.

The Bengal Files X Review

As soon as the first show of The Bengal Files hit the big screens, fans spammed X (formerly known as Twitter) with their opinions. While some called the film ‘a must-watch,’ others called it a mirror. Take a look at X reviews here:

#TheBengalFiles a must watch for every Indian .

A very important part of our history which was not known to us showcased brilliantly by @vivekagnihotri & team

Wonderful acting by #PallaviJoshi #MithuChakraborty @AnupamPKher and other actors pic.twitter.com/tOafCjNwSa — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) September 4, 2025

Just watched #thebengalfiles

Rating: 4.5/5⭐

This movie is powerful and emotional. The first half builds up with strong storytelling, and the second half hits hard with courtroom drama and a shocking climax with Emotions, speechless moments, Dark Chapter of Bengal, Truths with… pic.twitter.com/BtDf0scG6B — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) September 3, 2025

#TheBengalFiles isn’t just a film, it’s a mirror.

A mirror that shows how Bengal’s blood-soaked past was buried not by chance, but by design. Congress thrived on selective history.

Intellectuals romanticized tyranny.

Media sold silence as “secularism.” This movie makes you… pic.twitter.com/pXITh32uCJ — Vinod Lion (@vinodfex) September 4, 2025

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) #TheBengalFiles A hard-hitting take on Direct Action Day (1946) ⚡ Raw, intense & unforgettable. Brilliant performances + powerful storytelling = MUST WATCH #TheBengalFilesReview #VivekAgnihotri pic.twitter.com/zmWhGnxt2G — Sagar Talkies (@SagarTalkies) September 5, 2025

The Cast of The Bengal Files

Since the movie is one of the most talked-about films, it also has an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty as Madman Chatur, Pallavi Joshi as Maa Bharati, Darshan Kumar as Shiva Pandit, Simrat Kaur as Bharati, Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi, Saswata Chatterjee as Sardar Husseini, Namashi Chakraborty as Ghulam Sarwar Husseini, and Rajesh Khera as Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri.

