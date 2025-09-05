New twist in Sheena Bora murder case, now Vidhie Mukerjea makes shocking claims of…, hints at…

Home

As per the prosecution, Sheena Bora (24) was strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai (who later turned approver) and Khanna in Mumbai on April 24, 2012. Her body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district, the prosecution claims.





In a new twist in the Sheena Bora murder case, Vidhie Mukerjea, a key prosecution witness, stated in an affidavit submitted to a Mumbai court that the CBI had recorded her statement following the 2015 arrest of her mother and main accused, Indrani Mukerjea, reversing her previous stance.

Two days ago, during deposition Vidhie Mukerjea denied recording any statement before probe agencies and said documents annexed as her statement in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet were “forged and fabricated.”

What she said?

Vidhie Mukerjea said she had prepared the affidavit in 2022 for submission in case she was “physically unavailable for deposition before the court”. “I say that my statement was recorded by the CBI after my mother’s arrest (in 2015), when I was living at Marlow (a building in Mumbai’s Worli) with my (step) father (former media baron Peter Mukerjea), the Mukerjea family and Rahul (son of Peter). I had just turned 18 years old and was in a completely confused state of mind and scared due to the arrest of my mother,” the affidavit said.

Shedding light on her family relationships, Vidhie Mukerjea’s affidavit stated that Indrani (who later married Peter Mukerjea, and they divorced in 2019) never asked nor insisted on Sheena calling ‘my mother as didi and/or calling my (step) father (Peter)”Jij” or Sheena as “didi”.

She stressed Rahul harboured a grudge against Indrani for marrying Peter Mukerjea, who is also an accused in the murder case.

Vidhie Mukerjea described how Rahul maintained emotional distance and kept Sheena away from the family from 2009 to 2012.

