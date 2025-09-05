Home

Pallavi Joshi reveals why she prefers ‘trained actors’ over Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Vo kitna bhi…’ | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, The Bengal Files actress and producer Pallavi Joshi revealed why Bollywood’s biggest stars don’t make it to her films. Read on to know!

Veteran actress Pallavi Joshi has once again collaborated with her husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for yet another politically strong movie, The Bengal Files. The film has found itself at the middle of the controversy even before its scheduled premiere on September 5. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Pallavi addressed the recurring cast seen in most of their films, elaborating why they refrain casting superstars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan in their movies.

Pallavi Joshi reveals why she works with ‘actors’ not ‘stars’

With five films (Buddha in a Traffic Jam (2016), The Tashkent Files (2019), The Kashmir Files (2022), The Vaccine War (2023), The Bengal Files (2025) alongside her husband and two National Awards to her name, one thing is for sure that Pallavi is no stranger to politically-charged cinema. However, when it comes to their casting philosophy, she makes one thing clear- stars don’t fit in their movies. Citing Shah Rukh Khan as an example, Pallavi said that their films are driven by characters, while SRK’s films are built on image.

Pallavi said, “When you cast stars, you cast the image of the stars. Ab main kitna bhi ek character likhdu agar bahuat badiya character hai, police inspector hai puri duniya se lar raha hai, agar main aisa pura character likhu aur Shah Rukh Khan ko cast karu vo kitna bhi apne aapko samarpit kare character keliye, lekin jab tak vo apna signature element na daalein, log unko pasand nahi karenge. Toh Shah Rukh Khan character se phele Shah Rukh Khan ki image aana both zaruri hai. Toh isliye, vo jis tarah ki films karte hain vo image-driven films hoti hai, aur humari character-driven films hoti hain.” (When you cast stars, you are essentially casting their image. No matter how strong a role I wrote- say, a police inspector who is fighting the whole world, and If I cast Shah Rukh Khan in that role, no matter how dedicated he is to the character, until he gives his signature poses, the audience won’t accept him full. For them, before the character, Shah Rukh Khan’s image has to come across. That’s why the kind of films he does are image-driven, while the films we make are character-driven.)

Pallavi further reveals that she prefers trained actors who not just understand the character but also brings their own value addition to it. She said, “Humari films main zaruri hota hai ek actor apne apko ko us character main dalein. Aapko actor nazar naaaye apko character nazar aaye. Aur ismain obviously mehnat zayada karni hoti hai, acting apko karni parti hai, apka presence sirf kafi nahi hota, usse sirf kaam nahi chalta.” (In our films, it’s essential that the actor immerses themselves completely into the role. You shouldn’t see the actor, you should see the character. And for that, a lot of hard work is required. It’s not enough to just have a presence; you have to actually act.)

For actresses too, Pallavi said that the purpose of their films is not just entertainment. She added, “Aurton ko bhi sirf khoobsurat dikhna, aur achha fashion karna yehi in films ka makshat nahi hota, in films ka makshat kuch aur hota hai.”

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files features an ensemble cast including Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Das, Simrat Kaur, Rajesh Khera, Pallavi Joshi, and Saswata Chatterjee. Part of Vivek Agnihotri’s Files trilogy following The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, the narrative centers on the 1946 Direct Action Day, inspired by the real incidents of communal violence.











