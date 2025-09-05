Patna-Purnia Expressway gets status of national highway, to cross…, Patna to Purnia will now be covered in…

Home

Patna-Purnia Expressway: One of the most ambitious road projects in Bihar, the Patna–Purnia Expressway has been formally granted the status of a National Expressway by the Central Government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification declaring this expressway as National Expressway-9 (NE-9). This will be the first expressway in Bihar to be built entirely within the state boundaries.

Expressing gratitude to the Central Government, Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen said that ‘Notification of Patna–Purnia Expressway as National Expressway-9 is a proud moment for Bihar. Since the announcement of this project, the work is progressing at a rapid pace and the state government is providing all necessary support to the Central Government to complete it on time and will continue to do so in future.’

Why is this expressway important for Bihar?

According to Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, “This project will give a new direction to the road infrastructure of the state. With its launch, the journey from Patna to Purnia will be completed in just 3 hours and the social and economic development of the Seemanchal region will get a new impetus. Getting the status of National Expressway is undoubtedly a historic achievement for Bihar.’

How soon can one reach Purnia from Patna?

The 250-km long expressway will start from Mirnagar Areji (Hajipur) of NH-22 and will pass through Narharpur, Harlochanpur, Bajidpur, Saronja, Rasna, Parora and Fatehpur and will connect to NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdah in Purnia district. The project will include 21 big bridges, 140 small bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges and 322 underpasses.











