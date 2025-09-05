Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga starrer set to become biggest Hollywood horror release, earns Rs…

Home

The Conjuring: Last Rites, is all set to make waves at the Indian box office. With record-breaking advance ticket sales, it’s poised to become the biggest Hollywood horror release in India.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to dominate the Indian box office. Said to be the final chapter in the hugely popular Conjuring franchise, the horror drama is already leaving its competition behind and is on course to become one of the biggest Hollywood horror releases in India.

The Conjuring: Last Rites box office prediction- check detailed report

In advance bookings, the film has raced ahead of Bollywood’s Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. According to trade reports, over 3 lakh tickets have already been sold, with close to 2 lakh from leading multiplex chains. On BookMyShow alone, sales crossed 2.25 lakh, putting it in line with some of the biggest Hollywood openers in India.

The buzz is further fueled by paid preview shows held late on Thursday night, which saw strong audience turnout. Analysts predict an opening between Rs 15–20 crore gross on Day 1 itself, with combined collections from previews and Friday expected to be around Rs 13–14 crore. If the momentum continues, the film could even touch the Rs 100 crore mark in India – a milestone never achieved by a Hollywood horror title before.

Warner Bros. has backed the film with a massive release across 2,200 screens in the country. Globally too, the movie is tracking a spectacular start, with estimates suggesting a $100 million opening weekend across markets.

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves, the film is inspired by the infamous Smurl haunting and stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, reprising their much-loved roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren. With this, the curtain falls on the nine-film-long Conjuring Universe.

