Home

Entertainment

The Conjuring: Last Rites X Review: Patrick Wilson-Vera Farmiga’s horror film gets mixed reactions, fans call it ‘Disappointing, predictable, complete letdown’

The Conjuring: Last Rites has finally arrived in theatres. While some praise its emotional depth and nostalgic callbacks, others feel it lacks the intensity of earlier films.

The Conjuring: Last Rites X review: Fans of the ghost-hunting duo Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are flocking to theaters for what promises to be their final chilling adventure in The Conjuring: Last Rites. Marking the supposed conclusion of The Conjuring Universe, the film brings back the Warrens for a farewell that many fans on Twitter are calling both “fitting” and “terrifying.”

The Conjuring: Last Rites X review: Netizens say

Directed by Michael Chaves, this ninth installment has sparked a flurry of reactions from long-time followers of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s paranormal exploits. While reviews are somewhat mixed, most lean positive. Some viewers feel it doesn’t quite reach the nerve-racking heights of previous films, yet many are praising it as a “perfect send-off” and “a truly frightening finale.”

Adding to the excitement, the movie is also enjoying a strong opening at both the Indian and global box office, proving that the Warrens’ final story has captured the audience’s imagination once again.

The Conjuring: Last Rites X review

A user commented, “#ConjuringTheLastRites – Personally didn’t quite carry the same spine-chilling aura as #TheConjuring2, #Annabelle, or #Nun 1&2. First half was a very slow burner… But the second half truly found its rhythm, delivering some gripping moments. For me, the showdown of the Axe Man and Father Gordon massacre stood as the pinnacle of horror artistry in the film crafted with tension and spectacle. On the whole, this offers a decent farewell to one of cinema’s most iconic horror franchises #Conjuring.” Another penned, “”#ConjuringTheLastRites is a complete letdown. nothing new or interesting for horror and thriller fans. It’s a waste of time and a massive disappointment. #Conjuring: is the absolute worst movie in the entire franchise.” The third wrote, “Just finished The Conjuring: Last Rites… girl it wasn’t scary predictable jump scares at best. Screamed once in 2 hrs laughed way more than that giving it a mid 5/10 but still, sad this series ended.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Take a look below:

#ConjuringTheLastRites – Personally didn’t quite carry the same spine-chilling aura as #TheConjuring2, #Annabelle, or #Nun 1&2. First half was a very slow burner..

But the second half truly found its rhythm, delivering some gripping moments. For me, the showdown of the Axe… pic.twitter.com/0X03s5vhem — Lavyyy Boiiii ✨ (@Lavyyboi) September 4, 2025

#ConjuringTheLastRites is a complete letdown. nothing new or interesting for horror and thriller fans. It’s a waste of time and a massive disappointment.#Conjuring: is the absolute worst movie in the entire franchise. pic.twitter.com/yjxwFeLKDd — RGK (@Rgk_Rgk_Rgk) September 5, 2025

Just finished The Conjuring: Last Rites… girl it wasn’t scary predictable jumpscares at best. Screamed once in 2 hrs laughed way more than that giving it a mid 5/10 ⭐️ but still, sad this series ended pic.twitter.com/WKP11y42DW — lucky girl Ian (@ianonair) September 3, 2025

#ConjuringTheLastRites is the most emotional entry in the series and the jump scares were crazy. The Warrens were out in a blaze of glory. I just hope this isn’t the last we see of this universe.#Conjuring — Blackanos (@ThaHustleMan330) September 5, 2025

#ConjuringTheLastRites is a good way to wrap up this franchise. It focuses heavily on the Warren family reminiscing on their career. It has a lot of great call-backs and a few jump scares. The ending is 1 of the better endings in the franchise. #AMCTheaters pic.twitter.com/J9VUs3hm2T — (@OrrShayne) September 4, 2025

I’ll give #TheConjuringLastRites a 10/10⭐. It was spooky good. Make sure you stay all the way through the ending credits. — Camisha Stidons (@1VitaminCee) September 5, 2025

#TheConjuringLastRites is really good! Saw it in IMAX and the sound/screen really adds to the atmosphere of a horror movie Scary, chilling, and a solid conclusion(?) to the Conjuring movies I will say that a lot of people are probably gonna piece this movie together very early,… https://t.co/1uIrtB3KMS pic.twitter.com/HNBC62ZhDf — Plisken (@PliskenMGS) September 5, 2025

#TheConjuringLastRites leans more into the Warrens’ family story than pure scares, wrapping emotional beats with unsettling terror. While billed as their most terrifying case, it doesn’t quite capture the tension or impact of the first two films. [7/10] pic.twitter.com/8vQMnntVx0 — AChP (@470123w) September 4, 2025

Story Highlights

The Conjuring: Last Rites brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga for what is expected to be the final chapter of the franchise. Fans on social media are calling it a “fitting” and “terrifying” farewell, though reviews are mixed. Netizens praised the emotional beats and nostalgic call-backs, while others felt it lacked the intensity of earlier films. The movie has opened strongly at both the Indian and global box office, capturing the attention of long-time fans.











