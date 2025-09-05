Home

Rekha almost got married to THIS former Pakistani cricketer, her mother even sought an astrologer’s advice, but wedding never happened due to…

Rekha was spotted with this ex-Pakistani cricketer. Rumours also claimed that she almost married him. However, things went hay-wire and the wedding never happened.

Rekha is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. Over the decades, Rekha has been a part of some prestigious projects and has established herself as an evergreen actress. While Rekha’s professional life was widely praised, her personal life has seen many ups and downs. From her rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan to the loss of her husband Mukesh Aggarwal, the actress has seen it all. However, do you know that there was a time when Rekha was rumoured to be dating a Pakistani cricketer? Yes, you read that right! Scroll down to read about it!

Who is the Pakistani Cricketer Whom Rekha Was Rumoured to Be Dating

In the 1980s, rumours were rife about Rekha and Imran Khan’s alleged closeness. The two were frequently spotted together at various events, fueling speculation about whether their relationship went beyond friendship. Their public appearances created a stir in the media, with many believing they shared a special connection.

Was Rekha Dating Pakistani Cricketer Imran Khan?

According to an old article that made rounds, it was claimed that the two were planning to get married. The two were spotted so many times that they almost ‘painted the town red.’

At that time, Imran enjoyed quite a following in India, and his rumoured affair with Rekha only added fuel to the fire.

The whispers grew louder as reports suggested that Rekha’s mother, Pushpavalli, was quite fond of Imran Khan and believed he would be a perfect match for her daughter.

The same report stated, “She had gone to Delhi and consulted a najoomi [astrologer] if Imran could be an ideal suitor to her daughter. No one knows what the najoomi had said, but Rekha’s mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to her family.”

Rekha’s Rumoured Wedding With Imran Khan Never Became Reality

Despite the buzz and glamorous outings, the rumoured wedding never came on paper. Rekha and Imran eventually went their separate ways, leaving many disheartened.

