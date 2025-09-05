



Business Wire India

On September 4, 2025, Rigaku Corporation, a global solution partner in X-ray analytical systems and a Group company of Rigaku Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; President & CEO: Jun Kawakami; hereinafter “Rigaku”); Kyoto University (Main campus: Kyoto; Nagahiro Minato, President; hereinafter “Kyoto University”); and JEOL Ltd. (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; President & CEO: Izumi Oi, hereinafter “JEOL”) concluded an agreement to establish an organization for open innovation. The purpose of this initiative is to leverage each other’s strengths, conduct joint research and development and cultivate skilled personnel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904601877/en/

RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core

The newly established RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core is a joint research facility founded within the Analysis Center of the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (Kyoto University iCeMS).

RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core will apply innovative methods of molecular-structure analysis, centering on electron-beam diffraction of nanocrystals. In particular, the joint research facility will furnish a measurement environment to accelerate the search for functions in new materials, using tools such as XtaLAB Synergy-ED. (XtaLAB Synergy-ED is a radically new electron diffraction and integration platform that integrates Rigaku’s monocrystal X-ray structural-analysis technology with JEOL’s transmission electron microscopy technology.)

In this way RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core aims to advance basic research, return research results to society and cultivate skilled personnel, thereby contributing to innovation through academic-industrial partnership.

RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core is an R&D facility dedicated to the advancement of material science through open innovation. Focusing on nanocrystal materials discovered through partnership between academia and industry, RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core aims to build a platform to elucidate the relationships between structure and function of these materials and develop applications for them.

Overview of the agreement and joint research facility Agreement period: From September 4, 2025 to March 31, 2028 Contract renewal possible Overview of joint research facility: RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core Joint research facility founded within iCeMS Analysis Center, Kyoto University

Comments

Jun Kawakami

President & CEO, Rigaku

I am delighted that Rigaku was able to join Kyoto University and JEOL in establishing this new research and development base. Since its foundation, Rigaku has proudly contributed to scientific progress through advancements in structural-analytical technology. Through the use of electron diffraction of nanocrystals, RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core will accelerate the development of this technology and research in its applications. We look forward to returning the knowledge obtained through this academic-industrial partnership to the broader society and using it to develop the next generation of skilled personnel on whom the future depends.

Nagahiro Minato

President, Kyoto University

With the foundation of RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core, these three partners—Rigaku, JEOL and Kyoto University—have joined hands to advance leading-edge research and development through open innovation. This initiative is one of great importance, as it dovetails with the University’s orientation to ally with analytical-device manufacturers on the concept of a core facility for Kyoto University under the plan for the University for International Research Excellence. We have high expectations that this effort will lead to strengthened research, innovation and development of outstanding personnel. Moreover, the results of this project will underpin the scientific, technological and industrial foundations not only of the three partners but of Japan in general, and will support breakthroughs in finding solutions to issues confronting society. Kyoto University will expend every effort to ensure the success of RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core.

Izumi Oi

President & CEO, JEOL

The establishment of RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core in partnership with Kyoto University and Rigaku is a vital initiative toward equipping society with revolutionary structural-analytical technologies. By developing electron diffractometers applying transmission electron microscopy technology, JEOL looks forward to advancing the structural analysis of nanocrystals and accelerating the elucidation of functions of new materials. Through the technological innovations advanced through these efforts and the products and technologies they generate, RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core will support applied research in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, the environment, energy and more, contributing to scientific progress and social development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904601877/en/





Source link