SMARTEN, the flagship advanced analytics platform from Elegant Microweb Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Arisoft, an award-winning partner renowned for reselling and implementing DELMIAworks ERP, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering transformative value to businesses that operate DELMIAworks. This offering will be available to all DELMIAworks customers worldwide, with a special focus on the USA, Canada, Europe, and the Far East.

The Partnership

This collaboration combines SMARTEN’s cutting-edge analytics capabilities with Arisoft’s proven track record in DelmiaWorks ERP implementation and support. By joining forces, the two companies aim to empower organizations with actionable insights, predictive models, anomaly detection, and monitoring through dashboards and advanced drill-down capabilities.

This will enable more effective decision-making for DELMIAworks users, reducing losses and improving planning and management.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Ready-to-use solution for all DELMIAworks customers. Short implementation cycle of 10 days. Short implementation cycle and self-serve data analytics, which allow domain experts to do advanced analytics, makes this a very cost-effective offering. Leverages the expertise of an award-winning DELMIAworks partner and a development as well as implementation team of SMARTEN, advanced analytics. The partnership will provide DELMIAworks customers with solutions for monitoring, dissecting, and analysing data, as well as creating their own dashboards. The solutions include Predictive Analytics as well as Anomaly detection, which are built in, and more can be developed by the end customer. Focused solely on DELMIAworks, the solution is designed to meet customer expectations, as each partner in the joint venture is familiar with every data point, from the data structure to the customer's specific needs.

Executive Quotes

Kartik Patel, CEO of SMARTEN, commented: “We believe that our partnership with Arisoft will set a new standard for analytics-driven solutions for DELMIAworks customers. Together, we can help businesses realize the full potential of their data.”

Imtiaz Lodhi, Managing Director at Arisoft, added: “This alliance allows us to offer our clients unmatched value—pairing the power of DELMIAworks ERP with advanced analytics for smarter, faster decision-making. Our expertise in DELMIAworks and SMARTEN’s expertise in analytics will provide a unique, ready-to-use solution for the customer.”





