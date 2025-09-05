Home

‘Senseless to give Shreyas Iyer….’: Star player makes SHOCKING statement on PBKS captain about his ODI future, his name is…

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Sandeep Sharma has shared his opinion on the ongoing debate regarding Shreyas Iyer‘s potential as the future captain of the Indian cricket team. Iyer, who was dropped from the Asia Cup squad, had a stellar performance leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. However, Sharma believes that making him the Indian captain solely based on his IPL success would be unwise.

Sandeep Sharma against making Iyer captain

In an interview with CricTracker, Sandeep Sharma stated that simply because Iyer led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, it doesn’t justify making him the Indian captain. He explained that leading an IPL team and captaining the Indian national team are two completely different things. Sharma emphasized that such comparisons regarding captaincy are not sensible.

Difference between IPL and international cricket

Sandeep Sharma said, “The BCCI has its own domestic league. But when you select an international team, you have to choose 15 players and a captain who can manage them effectively. In the IPL, there are mostly young and domestic players, along with some foreigners. So, the standards of captaincy are different here, and comparing it with international cricket is meaningless.”

Iyer’s captaincy record in 2024/25

Shreyas Iyer has never captained the Indian ODI or T20 team, but he has good experience at the domestic level. He captained Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25, scoring 325 runs in 5 matches. He also captained Mumbai to the title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

Iyer’s captaincy in the IPL

Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024, after which the franchise released him. In IPL 2025, he captained Punjab Kings, winning 9 out of 14 matches and taking the team to the top of the points table. However, despite these achievements, Sandeep Sharma believes that this experience doesn’t automatically qualify Shreyas Iyer for the Indian captaincy.

