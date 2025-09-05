Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune Ranks First Among Skill Universities





In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, announced by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, once again Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU), Pune has bagged the first position, while Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore has secured the second position. Retaining the No. 1 rank in the ‘Skill University’ category for the second consecutive year, Symbiosis has reaffirmed its leadership in the field of skill-based higher education.

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune – Tops NIRF Ranking 2025 for the Second Consecutive Year.

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore secures the second position.

The tenth edition of NIRF Rankings was announced today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The list included prestigious universities, colleges, and institutions from across the country. The event was graced by Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE; Dr. Anil Kumar Nassa, Member Secretary, NBA; and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education.

Top Ranking in Skill University Category (2025):

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore

The NIRF Ranking is an annual national-level assessment that evaluates institutions on parameters such as quality of teaching, research, innovation, student satisfaction, employability, and career opportunities, before publishing the final list.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, said, “This success is the result of our consistent efforts to deliver skill-based education with students’ progress at the core. Securing the first rank for SSPU in the country for two consecutive years is indeed a matter of pride for us. I’m also elated that Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore campus has ranked second in the same.”





