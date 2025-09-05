Home

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals real reason behind her two breakups, says ‘I was…’

Tanya Mittal in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 revealed about her break ups. Scroll down to read here.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 started with a bang on August 24. The show runs on high-voltage emotions and drama, candid confessions, and more. In one such heartfelt moment, Tanya Mittal, who is a spiritual influencer, opened up about her relationships while talking to Baseer Ali in the kitchen.

Tanya Mittal Opens Up About Her Relationship

When Baseer and Tanya were in the kitchen, he asked Mittal whether she was in a relationship or not, to which she honestly replied, “I have been in two. I have had two break-ups.”

Curious to know what went wrong, Baseer asked, “Why didn’t it work out? Aap itne sorted ho. Problem kya hui?” Tanya then opened up about her painful break-ups. She said, “Maine kuch nahi kiya, mujhe bahut dhoke mile. Mera sabne use kiya apne faide ke liye.” (I didn’t do anything wrong. I was cheated on and used by everyone for their own benefit.)

Reflecting on his own journey, Baseer confessed, “If I have 10 such stories, in 8 I have been cheated on. And in 2 of them, I have been wrong.” To this, Tanya added firmly, “I have only two but I was not wrong.”

Kunickaa Sadanand Teases Tanya Mittal

Later, when Tanya was cutting vegetables in the kitchen while venting her frustration, the veteran actress teased her, saying, “Ab tum shaadi layak ho gayi ho.” Tanya playfully revealed, “Main itni atyachaari boss thi, main logon se towel bhi iron karwati thi.” (I was such a strict boss, I even made people iron towels for me!)

With so much happening, the upcoming days of Bigg Boss will be filled with drama, confessions, and controversies.

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss started on August 24, 2025. Tanya Mittal revealed her breakups in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19. Baseer and Farhana are coming closer, hinting at a possible connection











