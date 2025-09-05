Home

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says she is ‘More beautiful than Aishwarya Rai’ Sushmita Sen gave her…, took over Ambani’s…

Social media influencer, Tanya Mittal is making headlines after an old conversation with a media house went viral. Read on to know the story.

Social media influencer Tanya Mittal is setting a trend on the internet. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant has been in the limelight for many reasons. However, this time also, Tanya surprised everyone with her shocking statement, you won’t believe, she once said that she beautiful than Bollywood actress and Miss World winner Aishwarya Rai. It has now become a trend that whatever she says becomes the headline of the show.

Tanya Mittal claims to be beautiful than Aishwarya Rai

During a conversation with Josh Talks in 2022, she revealed that she had a very strange dream in her childhood. Tanya said, “I dreamed that I had taken over Ambani’s business, Sushmita Sen gave me her crown, and I am more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai. But how can this be?” Tanya also said that when she told her parents about her dreams, her mother thought that there was something wrong with her mind.

Not only this, but Tanya also shared that she comes from a traditional Baniya family, where there are strict rules for girls. She said, “Going out of the house after 6 pm was prohibited, talking to boys on the mobile was completely prohibited and there was no question of learning anything else in life other than cooking. That is why I became obsessed with becoming beautiful.”

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants

Currently, Tanya is entertaining the audience a lot in Bigg Boss 19 house with her bold style and unique statements. It has been only two weeks since she came on the show, and she is facing nomination for the second time. Along with her, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, and Awez Darbar are also nominated this week.

