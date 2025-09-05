Home

WATCH: Tearful Lionel Messi scores twice in final match on home soil for Argentina

Argentina legend Lionel Messi scored twice in his home farewell match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Venezuela. (Photo: AP)

It was an emotional night for football legend Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Messi, who made is World Cup debut at the age of just 18 back in 2006, has played a massive role in the success of La Albiceleste on the international stage by guiding them to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and to the title finally at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.

He was turning out for his final competitive match in Argentina as the defending World Cup champions faced off again Venezuela in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match. With tears in his eyes and crowd chanting his name, the Inter Miami strike scored twice in a 3-0 win over Venezuela at a packed Estadio Monumental on Thursday night. The sold-out crowd roared its appreciation as the world champion captain delivered another masterclass on home soil.

WATCH Lionel Messi score twice against Venezuela HERE…

LIONEL MESSI GOAL! 🐐✨🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/s27nb6z5lC — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) September 5, 2025

Messi ensured his last home World Cup qualifier in Argentina colours would be remembered for joy rather than nostalgia. “Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi reflected afterwards. “I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

Messi struck in the 39th and 80th minutes, sandwiching a goal by Lautaro Martínez in the 76th. The double extended Messi’s record tally in South American World Cup qualifying to 36 goals — well ahead of his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez from Uruguay and Bolivia’s Marcelo Moreno Martins (22).

When asked about playing in the World Cup next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Messi said, “We’ll see.”

The farewell atmosphere in Buenos Aires added extra emotion to the night. While the 37-year-old maestro has offered no definitive timeline for his retirement, the next World Cup qualifiers will only begin in 2027, when Messi will be 40. Asked about his future, he kept his response open-ended: “I’m excited, eager. It’s day by day, feeling the sensations. If I feel good, I enjoy it. If not, I’d rather not be there.”

Argentina extended their lead in the 2026 World Cup qualifying race

Already assured of their place at the 2026 World Cup, Argentina — reigning champions — extended their qualifying lead to 38 points, guaranteeing top spot in South America regardless of results in the final round. For Messi, it was another chapter in a career that has intertwined national duty with personal destiny, from early struggles in La Albiceleste colours to lifting the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina close their campaign next Tuesday, with Messi’s role uncertain as Lionel Scaloni weighs rotation. Venezuela, still chasing a maiden World Cup appearance, remain on 18 points in seventh and will need a result in their final fixture to stay alive in the intercontinental playoff race.











