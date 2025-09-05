Tiger Shroff film has punches and pain, but wheres the plot?

Home

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff’s film has punches and pain, but where’s the plot?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff’s movie offers intense action and emotions, but… Read the full review before watching the movie.

Baaghi once again takes the audience into Ronnie’s dangerous and emotional world, where, alongside intense action, there’s a deep undercurrent of pain, guilt, and love. In this fourth instalment, Tiger Shroff doesn’t just fight physically; he also battles emotionally as a broken man. Directed by A. Harsha, the film is a mix of high-octane action, psychological thrills, and a somewhat cringeworthy love story.

In Baaghi 4, released on September 5, 2025, audiences once again see Tiger Shroff return as Ronnie. The film is packed with large-scale action and a dark tone right from the beginning. While the explosive fight scenes and stylish visuals grab attention, the constant violence and convoluted storyline make the film feel heavy at times. Some viewers may find the journey thrilling, but for many, it could prove to be an exhausting experience.

The Plot of Baaghi 4

The story of Baaghi 4 revolves around Ronnie, who miraculously survives a deadly train accident. But instead of feeling lucky, he is consumed by guilt and deep emotional pain. The tragedy and the loss of his love, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), break him from within, and he slowly begins to spiral into self-destruction. Ronnie’s mental state starts to deteriorate, and he can no longer tell whether what he’s seeing and feeling is real or just his imagination; all of it turns out to be a hallucination.

Until the interval, the story keeps oscillating between Ronnie’s reality and dreams. Ronnie is unable to forget Alisha and keeps searching for her desperately. But is Alisha real or just a figment of Ronnie’s imagination? Why is everyone so determined to prove him a liar? Will he be able to find Alisha? To find out, you’ll have to watch the film.

Despite a few strong performances and flashy action sequences, Baaghi 4 ends up being more exhausting than engaging. By the time it wraps up, you’re not wondering what’s next, “Is Baaghi 5 actually happening?” (sarcastically).

Performances

This time, Tiger Shroff didn’t rely solely on stunts and muscles; he added depth to Ronnie with the anger on his face and the pain in his eyes. His performance clearly shows the effort he has put into the character. That hard work is evident in every expression, every action scene, and every emotional moment. As a result, Shroff doesn’t come across as just an action hero, but as a real and believable character. He did his homework nicely, but the problem was with the story.

Sanjay Dutt’s villainous role had the potential to be the film’s biggest strength. However, in the second half, he seemed to be just having a good laugh. He was supposed to instill fear on screen, but unfortunately, he didn’t deliver as expected. Harnaaz Sandhu’s debut is both refreshing and impactful; her innocence and confidence are clearly visible on screen. She performs some action sequences well and brings energy to her scenes with Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Sonam Bajwa adds a touch of glamour. Although her screen time is limited, her performance is noticeably better compared to her last film, Housefull 5.

Upendra Limaye brings welcome comic relief, effortlessly lightening the film’s intense atmosphere with his sharp timing. Shreyas Talpade, despite having a smaller role, makes a strong impact with his natural and effortless performance. Meanwhile, Saurabh Sachdeva and Sheeba Akashdeep add depth and gravitas to the narrative with their strong screen presence.

Verdict:

To be honest, this slow-moving story is frustrating and feels like a nightmare to watch because it takes too long to make sense. The narrative is weak and confusing. While the first three Baaghi films were South Indian remakes, this time producer Sajid Nadiadwala took over the writing, and it shows! Honestly, Sajid seems more lost than Ronnie. The screenplay is poorly done, with Tiger Shroff’s love story dragging through the first half and Sanjay Dutt’s taking over the second half.

Ratings: 2/5












