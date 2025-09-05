Tiger Shroff’s actioner gets a mixed response, fans praise first half but call second half disappointing

Home

Baaghi 4 was released on September 5, 2025. Scroll down to read X reviews of Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff’s highly-anticipated action-drama Baaghi 4 has been released on the big screens today (September 5, 2025). The high-octane action film is the fourth installment of the superhit franchise. This time, Tiger, who plays Ronnie, is joined by former beauty pageant winner and debutant actress Harnaaz Sandhu, along with one of Punjab’s most famous actresses, Sonam Bajwa. With the film being released, fans have also poured in their first reactions to the movie.

Baaghi 4 X Review

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), fans gave mixed reviews to Tiger’s movie. While many hailed the first half, others called the second half disappointing. Check out the reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

First Half Completed of #Baaghi4

What an Entry of #Tiger , Awesome Action, Superbbb Screen Play.. Now Waiting for Second Half….Fire hai Fire #Baaghi4Review — BollyNEWS (@Bolly_New) September 5, 2025

About Baaghi 4

Helmed by debutant filmmaker A. Harsha, the action thriller features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles. Marking the fourth installment in the Baaghi franchise, the film is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil romantic action thriller Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

Baaghi 4 Cast

The movie features Tiger Shroff as the lead hero, while opposite him is Harnaaz Sandhu. The film’s antagonist is none other than Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, the movie also stars Sonam Bajwa in a key role.

The trailer of Baaghi 4 showed a lot of gore and bloody fights. While the trailer seemed promising, the film’s reception is split into two parts. Baaghi 4 has witnessed a clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files. Now, it will be interesting to see the box office collection of both movies.

