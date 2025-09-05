Home

Sports

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates 2025 T20 match Tri-Series LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs UAE T20 match in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs UAE T20 match Tri-Series LIVE: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan cricket team will look to warm up with a win over UAE ahead of their tri-series final against Pakistan at Sharjah on Sunday.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan cricket team will look to continue their winning run in the tri-series. (Source: X)

Afghanistan have already secured a place in Sunday’s tri-series final in Sharjah against Pakistan thanks to the latter’s 31-run win over United Arab Emirates on Thursday night. Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan side have a couple of wins under their belt but UAE have lost all of their 3 matches so far.

Home team UAE have looked good in patches but failed to impress in the tri-series which is a build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 starting next week. Muhammad Waseem’s side had reduced Pakistan to 80 for 5 in their last match but failed to drive home the advantage and ended up conceding 171 runs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, started off slowly with a loss at the hands of Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan but bounced back since then by winning back-to-back matches against UAE and the Pakistanis. They will look to continue the same momentum by posting a hat-trick of wins before Sunday’s final match.

Overall, there have been 13 T20I matches between these two opponents so far and the Afghans have won 10 of those matches and lost 3 of them.

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match…

When is Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will take place on Friday, September 5.

Where is Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match start?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will begin at 830pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 8pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match in India?

The Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Afghanistan vs UAE 2025 Tri-Series T20 match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique











