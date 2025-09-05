Home

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal files: which film will dominate day 1’s box office battle?

In the unpredictable world of showbiz, nobody knows the secret ingredient of a film’s success. However, a few factors like casting, big banner production, and release date impact its success at the box office. Today, two big films have been released on the same day, which means fans and the audience will be divided. Bollywood trade experts and fans are eagerly waiting to witness which film will dominate the box office this time. On one hand, there is Tiger Shroff’s high-octane action entertainer Baaghi 4, and on the other, there is Vivek Agnihotri’s hard-hitting historical drama The Bengal Files. While both films belong to totally different genres and target different audiences, the audience is eager to know which one will dominate the box office and become a mass entertainer.



Advance Booking and Predictions

As per reports, both films have received booking responses. But Bhaagi 4 is winning the battle here, as, according to the trade portal Sacnilk, the film has nearly earned Rs 4.84 crores a day before its release, excluding the seats booked. On the other hand, The Bengal Files has begun at a slower rate despite the powerful cast of Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi. According to reports, The Bengal Files has earned only Rs 49.34 lakh before its release, with the figure rising to Rs 1.05 crore, including block seats.

Tiger Shroff’s Bhaagi 4 buzz remains unmatched, and after a streak of his films like Ganapath and Heropanti 2 underperforming, this film might give him just the needed redemption he wanted. Experts suggest that Bhaagi 4 could easily earn Rs 8 to 9 crores by the end of Day 1, with the figure touching Rs 11 crore if audience reactions turn out positive. The Eid-e-Milad holiday further strengthens its chances of pulling large crowds.

Genre Contradiction

Since the genres of both films are quietly contrasting, experts believe that they cannot be compared. While Baaghi 4 is a mainstream masala entertainer full of action, romance, and adrenaline-pumping sequences, The Bengal Files deals with a sensitive historical subject and appeals more to niche, socially aware audiences.

Bhaagi 4 will entertain the masses; The Bengal Files will be thought-provoking.

Experts also feel that both films can coexist and dominate multiplexes and single screens simultaneously.











