WATCH: WWE star Mark Henry get special team jersey from Barbados Royals team, video goes viral

New Delhi: Barbados Royals‘ poor performance in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continued. The team played their fifth match but is yet to register a win. This time, they suffered a 4-wicket defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Before the match, the Royals honored WWE champion Mark Henry by presenting him with a jersey bearing the inscription “World’s Strongest Man.” This gesture brought back fond memories of WWE for the spectators.

Barbados’ slow start

Batting first, Barbados Royals posted a score of 165/6 in 20 overs. Brandon King (39 runs) and Rassie van der Dussen (45 runs) tried to stabilize the innings, but the team never managed to accelerate the run rate. Captain Rovman Powell played a fighting knock of 50 not out off 28 balls.

Guyana’s bowlers shine

Guyana’s bowlers bowled with discipline. Imran Tahir and Gudakesh Motie took crucial wickets. Meanwhile, Pretorius and Romario Shepherd restricted the runs in the middle overs, putting pressure on the batsmen.

Shai Hope’s impactful innings

Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down the target of 170 runs in 19.4 overs. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope played a match-winning knock of 62 not out off 49 balls. He was ably supported by Quinton Sampson (33 not out), who scored runs quickly to steer the team to victory.

Barbados’ bowling ineffective

Barbados’ bowlers were successful in the powerplay, with Ethan Bosch and Ramon Simmonds taking three wickets. However, they lost their rhythm in the middle overs. The lack of experience in their bowling unit was evident.

Special tribute to Mark Henry

Before the match, the Barbados Royals presented WWE legend Mark Henry with a team jersey, which read “World’s Strongest Man.” The gesture was well-received by the crowd, and the video quickly went viral on social media. This initiative created an emotional connection for both CPL and WWE fans.

MARK HENRY IN ROYALS FAMILY – Barbados Royals gifted their jersey for the World’s Strongest man, Mark Henry during CPL. pic.twitter.com/wuOCPiVUnY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2025

Barbados Royals suffered their fifth consecutive loss in CPL 2025. Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 50-run innings proved to be in vain. Shai Hope’s 62* runs led Guyana to victory. Mark Henry was presented with a “World’s Strongest Man” jersey before the match.











