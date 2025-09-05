Home

‘I could have made 3000 more runs if…’: Yuvraj Singh regrets not playing this sport, advised Gill and Abhishek Sharma to play, the sport is…

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has put forward a unique perspective. He believes that if cricketers start playing golf, it will give them mental peace and also enhance their batting abilities. Yuvraj himself admitted that if he had played golf during his career, he could have scored 3000 more runs.

Yuvraj’s advice to Gill and Abhishek

Yuvraj Singh advised Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to play golf along with their cricket. According to him, this will help both players score more runs.

Inspired by Kapil Dev

Former captain Kapil Dev had also spoken about the importance of golf earlier. He said that if he had played golf during his cricket days, he could have scored 2000 more runs. Yuvraj agreed with this statement and said that he himself could have scored 3000 more runs.

The refreshing aspect of golf

Yuvraj explained that in cricket, players are under constant pressure after getting out. But if they play golf in between, it refreshes them and boosts their confidence.

Mental strength for cricketers

Yuvraj said that golf makes players mentally strong. In cricket, there is no second chance after a bad shot, whereas in golf, it is possible to recover after a poor shot. This difference changes the mindset of the players.

Inspiring the youngsters

Yuvraj urged all young players to play golf. According to him, it is a great way to relieve stress and is also very beneficial for mental health.

Special message for his protégés

When asked if he had suggested that Gill and Abhishek play golf, Yuvraj replied that yes, he is continuously encouraging his protégés to do so.

Advice to play during IPL

Yuvraj believes that young players like Gill and Abhishek can spare some time to play golf during the IPL. This will help them stay refreshed and perform better on the field.

A stress-buster

Yuvraj described golf as an excellent stress-buster for players. He said that cricketers should occasionally play other sports to maintain their fitness and performance.

Story Highlights

Yuvraj said, “If I had played golf, I could have scored 3000 more runs.” Kapil Dev had also mentioned that he could have scored 2000 more runs if he had played golf. Gill and Abhishek were advised to take up golf. Yuvraj described golf as the best way to relieve stress.











